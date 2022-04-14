Aethir (ATH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Aethir (ATH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Aethir (ATH) Information Aethir is a cloud computing infrastructure platform that revolutionizes the ownership, distribution, and utilization paradigms of enterprise-grade graphical processing units (GPUs). By moving away from traditional centralized models, Aethir has deployed a scalable and competitive framework for sharing distributed computational resources, catering to enterprise applications and clientele across various industries and regions. Official Website: https://www.aethir.com/ Whitepaper: https://aethir.gitbook.io/aethir/ljvx8d8ee4ElPliP31K1 Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/Dm5BxyMetG3Aq5PaG1BrG7rBYqEMtnkjvPNMExfacVk7 Buy ATH Now!

Aethir (ATH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aethir (ATH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 334.49M $ 334.49M $ 334.49M Total Supply: $ 42.93B $ 42.93B $ 42.93B Circulating Supply: $ 10.64B $ 10.64B $ 10.64B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.35B $ 1.35B $ 1.35B All-Time High: $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 0.2 All-Time Low: $ 0.024430599906132534 $ 0.024430599906132534 $ 0.024430599906132534 Current Price: $ 0.03144 $ 0.03144 $ 0.03144 Learn more about Aethir (ATH) price

Aethir (ATH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aethir (ATH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ATH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ATH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ATH's tokenomics, explore ATH token's live price!

How to Buy ATH Interested in adding Aethir (ATH) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ATH, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ATH on MEXC now!

Aethir (ATH) Price History Analyzing the price history of ATH helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ATH Price History now!

ATH Price Prediction Want to know where ATH might be heading? Our ATH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ATH token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!