ZK Price News: ZK Token Rallies Over 65% After Vitalik Buterin Endorses Network

ZK token price surged over 65% after Vitalik Buterin endorsed ZKsync. This rally followed the network's Atlas upgrade. The ZKsync network's native ZK token surged significantly on Sunday. The token immediately rallied more than 65% in value. From almost $0.03, it rose to a peak of $0.060 in a short period of time. This spike came after a significant endorsement. Specifically, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin praised the network. Buterin Commends ZKsync's Contribution to Ethereum's 'Incorruptibility' What is more, the rally was preceded by a post on social media. The ZKsync account called Ethereum "incorruptible." Buterin then enhanced and sent this message in his own tweet. Therefore, he highlighted this incorruptibility as Ethereum's most important property. Thus, he allowed him to praise ZKsync for its technical contributions. This celebrity endorsement generated instant market energy. In addition, the price movement quickly attracted a lot of attention. The token's sharp rise showed the huge influence it had on the market by Buterin. Consequently, this indicated that there was great trust in the ZKsync technology. Moreover, the changing developments of the network itself created a solid foundation in terms of technology. This combination contributed to the massive increase in trading volume. Indeed, the ZKsync team has recently made an important improvement. This was the launch of the upgrade of Atlas to its ZK Stack. Furthermore, this upgrade is aimed at improving the infrastructure to a great extent. In particular, it has an effective reach for enterprises and large institutions. Thus, the upgrade included a new high-performance sequencer. Moreover, the Atlas upgrade officially went live on November 2025, and 1st. Consequently, this is a technical improvement that allows faster transactions across the network. In addition, it integrates seamlessly Ethereum's liquidity with Layer 2 chains. Therefore, the upgrade significantly boosts the network's overall capacity and speed.…