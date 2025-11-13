The post Amazon Sends Cease-and-Desist to Perplexity Over AI Agent Purchases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Amazon accused Perplexity’s Comet browser of violating its terms by disguising bots as human shoppers. Perplexity called the claims “legal bluster,” and said Amazon is trying to block user choice in AI assistants. The dispute highlights growing tension over “agentic browsers” like Comet, ChatGPT Atlas, and Opera Neon. In an early showdown over the rise of “agentic” browsers, Amazon sent a cease-and-desist letter to Perplexity AI demanding that its Comet assistant stop making purchases on the site. Amazon accused the AI search startup of disguising bots as human shoppers and violating its terms of service. The e-commerce giant said Perplexity’s agent “degraded the Amazon shopping experience” and introduced privacy risks by acting on users’ behalf without disclosure, according to a letter first reported by Bloomberg. Perplexity pushed back against the claims, calling them a bullying tactic. “Amazon’s claims are typical legal bluster and completely unfounded,” a company spokesperson told Decrypt. “What if stores said you can only hire a personal shopper who works for the store? That’s not a personal shopper, it’s a sales associate.” ﻿ Agentic browsers embed autonomous AI agents that act on the user’s behalf, automating tasks like filling out forms, booking travel, or making purchases without manual clicks. Recent rollouts include Perplexity AI’s Comet, OpenAI’s ChatGPT Atlas, BrowserOS, and Opera Neon. In September, OpenAI introduced an “Instant Checkout” feature in ChatGPT that allowed AI agents to complete purchases for users via chat after integrating in-app shopping earlier this year. In a blog post titled “Bullying Is Not Innovation,” Perplexity called Amazon’s legal threat “dangerous” and framed the dispute as a fight over user autonomy. “It’s dangerous to confuse consumer experience with consumer exploitation,” Perplexity wrote. “Users want AI they can trust, and they want AI assistants that work on their behalf and no one…

The post ZK Price News: ZK Token Rallies Over 65% After Vitalik Buterin Endorses Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ZK token price surged over 65% after Vitalik Buterin endorsed ZKsync. This rally followed the network’s Atlas upgrade. The ZKsync network’s native ZK token surged significantly on Sunday. The token immediately rallied more than 65% in value. From almost $0.03, it rose to a peak of $0.060 in a short period of time. This spike came after a significant endorsement. Specifically, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin praised the network. Buterin Commends ZKsync’s Contribution to Ethereum’s ‘Incorruptibility’ What is more, the rally was preceded by a post on social media. The ZKsync account called Ethereum “incorruptible.” Buterin then enhanced and sent this message in his own tweet. Therefore, he highlighted this incorruptibility as Ethereum’s most important property. Thus, he allowed him to praise ZKsync for its technical contributions. This celebrity endorsement generated instant market energy. In addition, the price movement quickly attracted a lot of attention. The token’s sharp rise showed the huge influence it had on the market by Buterin. Consequently, this indicated that there was great trust in the ZKsync technology. Moreover, the changing developments of the network itself created a solid foundation in terms of technology. This combination contributed to the massive increase in trading volume. Indeed, the ZKsync team has recently made an important improvement. This was the launch of the upgrade of Atlas to its ZK Stack. Furthermore, this upgrade is aimed at improving the infrastructure to a great extent. In particular, it has an effective reach for enterprises and large institutions. Thus, the upgrade included a new high-performance sequencer. Moreover, the Atlas upgrade officially went live on November 2025, and 1st. Consequently, this is a technical improvement that allows faster transactions across the network. In addition, it integrates seamlessly Ethereum’s liquidity with Layer 2 chains. Therefore, the upgrade significantly boosts the network’s overall capacity and speed.…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.