ATOM Live Price Data & Information

COSMOS (ATOM) is currently trading at 4.328 USD with a market cap of 1.69B USD. ATOM to USD price is updated in real-time.

COSMOS Key Market Performance:

$ 5.46M USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.02%
COSMOS 24-hour price change
390.93M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ATOM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ATOM price information.

ATOM Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of COSMOS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00087+0.02%
30 Days$ +0.382+9.68%
60 Days$ -0.004-0.10%
90 Days$ -0.045-1.03%
COSMOS Price Change Today

Today, ATOM recorded a change of $ +0.00087 (+0.02%), reflecting its latest market activity.

COSMOS 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.382 (+9.68%), showing the token's short-term performance.

COSMOS 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ATOM saw a change of $ -0.004 (-0.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

COSMOS 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.045 (-1.03%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ATOM Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of COSMOS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 4.254
$ 4.254$ 4.254

$ 4.516
$ 4.516$ 4.516

$ 44.84875
$ 44.84875$ 44.84875

-0.51%

+0.02%

-7.98%

ATOM Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.69B
$ 1.69B$ 1.69B

$ 5.46M
$ 5.46M$ 5.46M

390.93M
390.93M 390.93M

What is COSMOS (ATOM)

The Cosmos Network is a decentralized network of independent, scalable, and interoperable blockchains, creating the foundation for a new token economy. Cosmos Hub is the first hub among many hubs that has launched within the Cosmos Network of sovereign blockchains, and ATOM is the Cosmos Hub's staking token.

COSMOS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your COSMOS investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ATOM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about COSMOS on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your COSMOS buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

COSMOS Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as COSMOS, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ATOM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our COSMOS price prediction page.

COSMOS Price History

Tracing ATOM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ATOM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our COSMOS price history page.

COSMOS (ATOM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of COSMOS (ATOM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ATOM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy COSMOS (ATOM)

Looking for how to buy COSMOS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase COSMOS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

