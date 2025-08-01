More About ATR

Artrade Price(ATR)

Artrade (ATR) Live Price Chart

$0.012149
+0.93%1D
USD

ATR Live Price Data & Information

Artrade (ATR) is currently trading at 0.012145 USD with a market cap of 15.30M USD. ATR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Artrade Key Market Performance:

$ 151.21K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.93%
Artrade 24-hour price change
1.26B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ATR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

ATR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Artrade for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00011194+0.93%
30 Days$ +0.0007+6.11%
60 Days$ -0.005134-29.72%
90 Days$ -0.010246-45.76%
Artrade Price Change Today

Today, ATR recorded a change of $ +0.00011194 (+0.93%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Artrade 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0007 (+6.11%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Artrade 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ATR saw a change of $ -0.005134 (-29.72%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Artrade 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.010246 (-45.76%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ATR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Artrade: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.011543
$ 0.012522
$ 0.105
-0.08%

+0.93%

-24.84%

ATR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 15.30M
$ 151.21K
1.26B
What is Artrade (ATR)

Artrade is the first NFT marketplace for art real-world assets.

Artrade is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Artrade investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ATR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Artrade on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Artrade buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Artrade Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Artrade, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ATR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Artrade price prediction page.

Artrade Price History

Tracing ATR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ATR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Artrade price history page.

Artrade (ATR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Artrade (ATR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ATR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Artrade (ATR)

Looking for how to buy Artrade? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

ATR to Local Currencies

1 ATR to VND
319.595675
1 ATR to AUD
A$0.01882475
1 ATR to GBP
0.00910875
1 ATR to EUR
0.01056615
1 ATR to USD
$0.012145
1 ATR to MYR
RM0.0517377
1 ATR to TRY
0.49296555
1 ATR to JPY
¥1.82175
1 ATR to ARS
ARS$16.6597823
1 ATR to RUB
0.98483805
1 ATR to INR
1.06256605
1 ATR to IDR
Rp199.0983288
1 ATR to KRW
16.9386315
1 ATR to PHP
0.7065961
1 ATR to EGP
￡E.0.5897612
1 ATR to BRL
R$0.06789055
1 ATR to CAD
C$0.0167601
1 ATR to BDT
1.4838761
1 ATR to NGN
18.59873155
1 ATR to UAH
0.50632505
1 ATR to VES
Bs1.493835
1 ATR to CLP
$11.792795
1 ATR to PKR
Rs3.4404356
1 ATR to KZT
6.60408665
1 ATR to THB
฿0.39799165
1 ATR to TWD
NT$0.3633784
1 ATR to AED
د.إ0.04457215
1 ATR to CHF
Fr0.00983745
1 ATR to HKD
HK$0.09533825
1 ATR to MAD
.د.م0.1105195
1 ATR to MXN
$0.22869035
1 ATR to PLN
0.0454223
1 ATR to RON
лв0.0539238
1 ATR to SEK
kr0.11865665
1 ATR to BGN
лв0.02076795
1 ATR to HUF
Ft4.25087145
1 ATR to CZK
0.2611175
1 ATR to KWD
د.ك0.00371637
1 ATR to ILS
0.04117155

Artrade Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Artrade, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Artrade Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Artrade

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

