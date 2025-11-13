The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 7 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bears are dominating on the last working day of the week, according to CoinStats. Top coins by CoinStats BTC/USD The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.18% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $99,192 and the resistance of $102,463. You Might Also Like As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by the end of the day. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the picture is also bearish. If the breakout of the support of $98,898 happens, the correction may continue to the $96,000-$98,000 zone until the end of the week. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle’s closure in terms of the $100,426 level. If the bar closes below that mark, traders may see an ongoing dump to the $90,000-$95,000 area. Bitcoin is trading at $100,611 at press time. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-btc-price-analysis-for-november-7

The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The rates of most of the coins remain in the green zone, according to CoinStats. ETH chart by CoinStats ETH/USD The price of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 2.13% since yesterday. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $4,428 and the resistance of $4,560. As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing increased volatility by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the price of the main altcoin is near the resistance of $4,616. If it breaks out, there is a high chance of seeing an ongoing upward move to the $4,800 range. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the rate of ETH is rising after a false breakout of the support of $4,060. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. All in all, sideways trading in the range of $4,300-$4,700 is the most likely scenario. Ethereum is trading at $4,480 at press time. Source: https://u.today/ethereum-eth-price-prediction-for-october-3

PI Network’s native token PI has remained locked in a sideways trend after slipping to a fresh all-time low of $0.1842 on September 22. Since then, the cryptocurrency has oscillated within a horizontal channel, finding support at $0.2565 while facing resistance at $0.2917. With bearish clouds hanging over the broader market, PI risks revisiting its price low. Weak Momentum Keeps PI Under Pressure PI’s falling Average True Range (ATR) reflects the weakening momentum among spot market participants. Readings from the PI/USD one-day chart show that this indicator has steadily trended downward since the sideways trend began on September 23 to reach 0.0234 at press time. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. PI Average True Range. Source: TradingView The ATR measures the degree of price movement over a given period. When it trends downward like this, it typically indicates that price fluctuations are narrowing and overall momentum is weakening. This decline highlights the dwindling trader participation in the spot markets and the lack of new capital inflows into the token, hinting at the likelihood of a breakdown of the support at $0.2565 in the near term. Moreover, PI trades solidly below its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), confirming this bearish outlook. At press time, this key moving average forms dynamic resistance above PI’s price at $0.3185. PI 20-Day EMA. Source: TradingView The 20-day EMA measures an asset’s average price over the past 20 trading days, giving more weight to recent prices. When the price falls under it, sellers are in control, and market momentum is skewed to the downside. This signals that PI is struggling to attract upward momentum and could extend its sideways movement, or even face fresh downside pressure if sentiment fails to improve. Downside Risks Continue to Build With trading momentum weakening, PI’s price action appears increasingly vulnerable to another breakdown. It could push below the $0.2565 support floor and revisit its all-time low. PI Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, if sentiment improves, PI could attempt to breach the resistance at $0.2919. A breakout above this level could mark the start of a recovery attempt, pushing PI’s price above its 20-day EM

Disclaimer

