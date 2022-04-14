Advanced (AUC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Advanced (AUC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Advanced (AUC) Information Advanced Project connects regulated financial services with the blockchain world, bridging Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 to create seamless, secure, and efficient financial solutions. Our primary focus is integrating blockchain and digital assets into cross-border remittances and everyday payments, especially for the global unbanked population. By offering innovative payment and remittance services, along with public system payment solutions, we empower individuals with limited access to traditional banking to leverage digital assets for fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions. Official Website: https://aucunited.com/ Whitepaper: https://auc-project.gitbook.io/auc-whitepaper-2.0/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x87a92428bbc876d463c21c8e51b903f127d9a9f4 Buy AUC Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 6.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.88M
All-Time High: $ 0.00825
All-Time Low: $ 0.000111723962634853
Current Price: $ 0.0003128

Advanced (AUC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Advanced (AUC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AUC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AUC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

