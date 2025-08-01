More About AUCTION

AUCTION Price Info

AUCTION Whitepaper

AUCTION Official Website

AUCTION Tokenomics

AUCTION Price Forecast

AUCTION History

AUCTION Buying Guide

AUCTION-to-Fiat Currency Converter

AUCTION Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

BounceToken Logo

BounceToken Price(AUCTION)

BounceToken (AUCTION) Live Price Chart

$9.913
$9.913$9.913
-2.41%1D
USD

AUCTION Live Price Data & Information

BounceToken (AUCTION) is currently trading at 9.913 USD with a market cap of 60.37M USD. AUCTION to USD price is updated in real-time.

BounceToken Key Market Performance:

$ 1.02M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.41%
BounceToken 24-hour price change
6.09M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AUCTION to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AUCTION price information.

AUCTION Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of BounceToken for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.2448-2.41%
30 Days$ +1.5+17.82%
60 Days$ -0.68-6.42%
90 Days$ -1.934-16.33%
BounceToken Price Change Today

Today, AUCTION recorded a change of $ -0.2448 (-2.41%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BounceToken 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +1.5 (+17.82%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BounceToken 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AUCTION saw a change of $ -0.68 (-6.42%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BounceToken 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.934 (-16.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AUCTION Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of BounceToken: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 9.849
$ 9.849$ 9.849

$ 10.419
$ 10.419$ 10.419

$ 71.21
$ 71.21$ 71.21

-0.44%

-2.41%

-5.13%

AUCTION Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 60.37M
$ 60.37M$ 60.37M

$ 1.02M
$ 1.02M$ 1.02M

6.09M
6.09M 6.09M

What is BounceToken (AUCTION)

Bounce's goal is to provide different types of auctions for individuals and projects. BOT is the governance token of the bounce.finance platform, using liquidity mining.

BounceToken is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BounceToken investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AUCTION staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about BounceToken on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BounceToken buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BounceToken Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BounceToken, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AUCTION? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BounceToken price prediction page.

BounceToken Price History

Tracing AUCTION's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AUCTION's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BounceToken price history page.

BounceToken (AUCTION) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BounceToken (AUCTION) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AUCTION token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy BounceToken (AUCTION)

Looking for how to buy BounceToken? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BounceToken on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AUCTION to Local Currencies

1 AUCTION to VND
260,860.595
1 AUCTION to AUD
A$15.36515
1 AUCTION to GBP
7.43475
1 AUCTION to EUR
8.62431
1 AUCTION to USD
$9.913
1 AUCTION to MYR
RM42.22938
1 AUCTION to TRY
403.16171
1 AUCTION to JPY
¥1,486.95
1 AUCTION to ARS
ARS$13,598.05862
1 AUCTION to RUB
803.9443
1 AUCTION to INR
867.18924
1 AUCTION to IDR
Rp162,508.17072
1 AUCTION to KRW
13,806.33075
1 AUCTION to PHP
576.54008
1 AUCTION to EGP
￡E.481.37528
1 AUCTION to BRL
R$55.5128
1 AUCTION to CAD
C$13.67994
1 AUCTION to BDT
1,211.17034
1 AUCTION to NGN
15,180.66907
1 AUCTION to UAH
413.27297
1 AUCTION to VES
Bs1,219.299
1 AUCTION to CLP
$9,615.61
1 AUCTION to PKR
Rs2,810.53376
1 AUCTION to KZT
5,390.39201
1 AUCTION to THB
฿324.65075
1 AUCTION to TWD
NT$296.49783
1 AUCTION to AED
د.إ36.38071
1 AUCTION to CHF
Fr8.02953
1 AUCTION to HKD
HK$77.71792
1 AUCTION to MAD
.د.م90.40656
1 AUCTION to MXN
$186.95918
1 AUCTION to PLN
37.07462
1 AUCTION to RON
лв44.01372
1 AUCTION to SEK
kr96.94914
1 AUCTION to BGN
лв16.95123
1 AUCTION to HUF
Ft3,472.12738
1 AUCTION to CZK
213.32776
1 AUCTION to KWD
د.ك3.033378
1 AUCTION to ILS
33.60507

BounceToken Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BounceToken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official BounceToken Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BounceToken

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

AUCTION
AUCTION
USD
USD

1 AUCTION = 9.913 USD

Trade

AUCTIONUSDT
$9.913
$9.913$9.913
-2.74%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee