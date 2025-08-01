What is AUKI (AUKI)

The posemesh is a decentralized machine perception network and collaborative spatial computing protocol, designed to allow digital devices to securely and privately exchange spatial data and computing power to form a shared understanding of the physical world.

AUKI Price Prediction

AUKI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AUKI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

AUKI Price History

AUKI Price History

Tracing AUKI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

AUKI (AUKI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AUKI (AUKI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AUKI token's extensive tokenomics now!

AUKI to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AUKI What is the price of AUKI (AUKI) today? The live price of AUKI (AUKI) is 0.012003 USD . What is the market cap of AUKI (AUKI)? The current market cap of AUKI is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AUKI by its real-time market price of 0.012003 USD . What is the circulating supply of AUKI (AUKI)? The current circulating supply of AUKI (AUKI) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of AUKI (AUKI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of AUKI (AUKI) is 0.06 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of AUKI (AUKI)? The 24-hour trading volume of AUKI (AUKI) is $ 72.48K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

