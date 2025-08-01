More About AUR

Aurix (AUR) Live Price Chart

$0.4523
$0.4523$0.4523
-0.92%1D
USD

AUR Live Price Data & Information

Aurix (AUR) is currently trading at 0.4523 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. AUR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Aurix Key Market Performance:

$ 33.59K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.92%
Aurix 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AUR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AUR price information.

AUR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Aurix for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0042-0.91%
30 Days$ -0.0169-3.61%
60 Days$ -0.202-30.88%
90 Days$ -0.2519-35.78%
Aurix Price Change Today

Today, AUR recorded a change of $ -0.0042 (-0.91%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Aurix 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0169 (-3.61%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Aurix 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AUR saw a change of $ -0.202 (-30.88%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Aurix 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.2519 (-35.78%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AUR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Aurix: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.451
$ 0.451$ 0.451

$ 0.4589
$ 0.4589$ 0.4589

$ 2.6
$ 2.6$ 2.6

-0.73%

-0.91%

-1.42%

AUR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 33.59K
$ 33.59K$ 33.59K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Aurix (AUR)

AURIX makes a transparent cryptocurrency world that anyone can enjoy! AURIX that leverages distributed financial principles and technologies. AURIX’s mission is to create the most Transparent, Secure, and Trusted Hybrid exchange so that crypto traders can trade peacefully while AURIX does the work. AURIX has carefully designed a product that takes care of all your trading needs and provides users the most advanced trading experience in the most intuitive manner.

Aurix is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Aurix investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AUR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Aurix on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Aurix buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Aurix Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Aurix, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AUR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Aurix price prediction page.

Aurix Price History

Tracing AUR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AUR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Aurix price history page.

Aurix (AUR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Aurix (AUR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AUR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Aurix (AUR)

Looking for how to buy Aurix? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Aurix on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AUR to Local Currencies

1 AUR to VND
11,902.2745
1 AUR to AUD
A$0.701065
1 AUR to GBP
0.339225
1 AUR to EUR
0.393501
1 AUR to USD
$0.4523
1 AUR to MYR
RM1.926798
1 AUR to TRY
18.358857
1 AUR to JPY
¥67.845
1 AUR to ARS
ARS$620.438002
1 AUR to RUB
36.677007
1 AUR to INR
39.571727
1 AUR to IDR
Rp7,414.752912
1 AUR to KRW
630.82281
1 AUR to PHP
26.314814
1 AUR to EGP
￡E.21.963688
1 AUR to BRL
R$2.528357
1 AUR to CAD
C$0.624174
1 AUR to BDT
55.262014
1 AUR to NGN
692.647697
1 AUR to UAH
18.856387
1 AUR to VES
Bs55.6329
1 AUR to CLP
$439.1833
1 AUR to PKR
Rs128.127544
1 AUR to KZT
245.947171
1 AUR to THB
฿14.821871
1 AUR to TWD
NT$13.532816
1 AUR to AED
د.إ1.659941
1 AUR to CHF
Fr0.366363
1 AUR to HKD
HK$3.550555
1 AUR to MAD
.د.م4.11593
1 AUR to MXN
$8.516809
1 AUR to PLN
1.691602
1 AUR to RON
лв2.008212
1 AUR to SEK
kr4.418971
1 AUR to BGN
лв0.773433
1 AUR to HUF
Ft158.309523
1 AUR to CZK
9.72445
1 AUR to KWD
د.ك0.1384038
1 AUR to ILS
1.533297

Aurix Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Aurix, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Aurix Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aurix

