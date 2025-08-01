More About AURA

Aura Network Logo

Aura Network Price(AURA)

Aura Network (AURA) Live Price Chart

$0.010051
$0.010051$0.010051
-0.02%1D
USD

AURA Live Price Data & Information

Aura Network (AURA) is currently trading at 0.010051 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. AURA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Aura Network Key Market Performance:

$ 8.82K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.02%
Aura Network 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AURA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AURA price information.

AURA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Aura Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00000201-0.02%
30 Days$ +0.003583+55.39%
60 Days$ +0.005373+114.85%
90 Days$ +0.003278+48.39%
Aura Network Price Change Today

Today, AURA recorded a change of $ -0.00000201 (-0.02%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Aura Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.003583 (+55.39%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Aura Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AURA saw a change of $ +0.005373 (+114.85%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Aura Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.003278 (+48.39%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AURA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Aura Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0095
$ 0.0095$ 0.0095

$ 0.010918
$ 0.010918$ 0.010918

$ 0.1999
$ 0.1999$ 0.1999

+2.67%

-0.02%

-2.91%

AURA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 8.82K
$ 8.82K$ 8.82K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Aura Network (AURA)

Aura Network is a layer-1, NFT-centric blockchain that focuses on expanding the use of NFTs across various industries. Our vision is to create a one-stop destination for minting, evaluating, querying, and transacting NFTs, to become a pioneer NFT infrastructure for the future.

Aura Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Aura Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AURA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Aura Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Aura Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Aura Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Aura Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AURA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Aura Network price prediction page.

Aura Network Price History

Tracing AURA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AURA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Aura Network price history page.

Aura Network (AURA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Aura Network (AURA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AURA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Aura Network (AURA)

Looking for how to buy Aura Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Aura Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AURA to Local Currencies

1 AURA to VND
264.492065
1 AURA to AUD
A$0.01557905
1 AURA to GBP
0.00753825
1 AURA to EUR
0.00874437
1 AURA to USD
$0.010051
1 AURA to MYR
RM0.04281726
1 AURA to TRY
0.40797009
1 AURA to JPY
¥1.50765
1 AURA to ARS
ARS$13.78735874
1 AURA to RUB
0.81503559
1 AURA to INR
0.87936199
1 AURA to IDR
Rp164.77046544
1 AURA to KRW
14.0181297
1 AURA to PHP
0.58476718
1 AURA to EGP
￡E.0.48807656
1 AURA to BRL
R$0.05618509
1 AURA to CAD
C$0.01387038
1 AURA to BDT
1.22803118
1 AURA to NGN
15.39200089
1 AURA to UAH
0.41902619
1 AURA to VES
Bs1.236273
1 AURA to CLP
$9.759521
1 AURA to PKR
Rs2.84724728
1 AURA to KZT
5.46543227
1 AURA to THB
฿0.32937127
1 AURA to TWD
NT$0.30072592
1 AURA to AED
د.إ0.03688717
1 AURA to CHF
Fr0.00814131
1 AURA to HKD
HK$0.07890035
1 AURA to MAD
.د.م0.0914641
1 AURA to MXN
$0.18926033
1 AURA to PLN
0.03759074
1 AURA to RON
лв0.04462644
1 AURA to SEK
kr0.09819827
1 AURA to BGN
лв0.01718721
1 AURA to HUF
Ft3.51795051
1 AURA to CZK
0.2160965
1 AURA to KWD
د.ك0.003075606
1 AURA to ILS
0.03407289

Aura Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Aura Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Aura Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aura Network

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.

