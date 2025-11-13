Aura Network to Chinese Yuan Conversion Table
AURA to CNY Conversion Table
- 1 AURA0.04 CNY
- 2 AURA0.07 CNY
- 3 AURA0.11 CNY
- 4 AURA0.15 CNY
- 5 AURA0.18 CNY
- 6 AURA0.22 CNY
- 7 AURA0.25 CNY
- 8 AURA0.29 CNY
- 9 AURA0.33 CNY
- 10 AURA0.36 CNY
- 50 AURA1.82 CNY
- 100 AURA3.64 CNY
- 1,000 AURA36.38 CNY
- 5,000 AURA181.89 CNY
- 10,000 AURA363.78 CNY
The table above displays real-time Aura Network to Chinese Yuan (AURA to CNY) conversions across a range of values, from 1 AURA to 10,000 AURA. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked AURA amounts using the latest CNY market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom AURA to CNY amounts, please use the tool converter above.
CNY to AURA Conversion Table
- 1 CNY27.48 AURA
- 2 CNY54.97 AURA
- 3 CNY82.46 AURA
- 4 CNY109.9 AURA
- 5 CNY137.4 AURA
- 6 CNY164.9 AURA
- 7 CNY192.4 AURA
- 8 CNY219.9 AURA
- 9 CNY247.3 AURA
- 10 CNY274.8 AURA
- 50 CNY1,374 AURA
- 100 CNY2,748 AURA
- 1,000 CNY27,488 AURA
- 5,000 CNY137,444 AURA
- 10,000 CNY274,888 AURA
The table above shows real-time Chinese Yuan to Aura Network (CNY to AURA) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 CNY to 10,000 CNY. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Aura Network you can get at current rates based on commonly used CNY amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Aura Network (AURA) is currently trading at ¥ 0.04 CNY , reflecting a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ¥303.11K with a fully diluted market capitalization of ¥0.00 CNY. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Aura Network Price page.
0.00 CNY
Circulation Supply
303.11K
24-Hour Trading Volume
0.00 CNY
Market Cap
0.19%
Price Change (1D)
¥ 0.005151
24H High
¥ 0.005048
24H Low
The AURA to CNY trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Aura Network's fluctuations against CNY. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Aura Network price.
AURA to CNY Conversion Summary
As of | 1 AURA = 0.04 CNY | 1 CNY = 27.48 AURA
Today, the exchange rate for 1 AURA to CNY is 0.04 CNY.
Buying 5 AURA will cost 0.18 CNY and 10 AURA is valued at 0.36 CNY.
1 CNY can be traded for 27.48 AURA.
50 CNY can be converted to 1,374 AURA, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 AURA to CNY has changed by -7.71% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.19%, reaching a high of 0.03666307277021145 CNY and a low of 0.035929953668030944 CNY.
One month ago, the value of 1 AURA was 0.05502663863065515 CNY, which represents a -33.88% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, AURA has changed by -0.02531752083937917 CNY, resulting in a -41.03% change in its value.
All About Aura Network (AURA)
Now that you have calculated the price of Aura Network (AURA), you can learn more about Aura Network directly at MEXC. Learn about AURA past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Aura Network, trading pairs, and more.
AURA to CNY Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Aura Network (AURA) has fluctuated between 0.035929953668030944 CNY and 0.03666307277021145 CNY, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.035929953668030944 CNY to a high of 0.04037137424823128 CNY. You can view detailed AURA to CNY price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|¥ 0
|¥ 0
|¥ 0.07
|¥ 0.07
|Low
|¥ 0
|¥ 0
|¥ 0
|¥ 0
|Average
|¥ 0
|¥ 0
|¥ 0
|¥ 0
|Volatility
|+2.01%
|+11.26%
|+64.66%
|+81.05%
|Change
|-0.07%
|-7.81%
|-33.95%
|-40.86%
Aura Network Price Forecast in CNY for 2026 and 2030
Aura Network’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential AURA to CNY forecasts for the coming years:
AURA Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Aura Network could reach approximately ¥0.04 CNY, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
AURA Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, AURA may rise to around ¥0.05 CNY, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Aura Network Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
AURA Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
AURA/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of AURA Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Aura Network is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell AURA at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
AURASOLUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore AURA Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Aura Network futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Aura Network
Looking to add Aura Network to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
AURA and CNY in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Aura Network (AURA) vs USD: Market Comparison
Aura Network Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.005111
- 7-Day Change: -7.71%
- 30-Day Trend: -33.88%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including AURA, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to CNY, the USD price of AURA remains the primary market benchmark.
Chinese Yuan (CNY) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (CNY/USD): 0.14059259779972585
- 7-Day Change: +0.16%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.16%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger CNY means you will pay less to get the same amount of AURA.
- A weaker CNY means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy AURA securely with CNY on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the AURA to CNY Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Aura Network (AURA) and Chinese Yuan (CNY) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in AURA, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the AURA to CNY rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and CNY-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. CNY Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence CNY's strength. When CNY weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like AURA, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Aura Network, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for AURA may rise, impacting its conversion to CNY.
Convert AURA to CNY Instantly
Use our real-time AURA to CNY converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert AURA to CNY?
Enter the Amount of AURA
Start by entering how much AURA you want to convert into CNY using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live AURA to CNY Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date AURA to CNY exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about AURA and CNY.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add AURA to your portfolio? Learn how to buy AURA with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the AURA to CNY exchange rate calculated?
The AURA to CNY exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of AURA (often in USD or USDT), converted to CNY using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the AURA to CNY rate change so frequently?
AURA to CNY rate changes so frequently because both Aura Network and Chinese Yuan are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed AURA to CNY rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the AURA to CNY rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the AURA to CNY rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert AURA to CNY or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my AURA to CNY conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of AURA against CNY over time?
You can understand the AURA against CNY price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the AURA to CNY rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken CNY, impacting the conversion rate even if AURA stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the AURA to CNY exchange rate?
Aura Network halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the AURA to CNY rate.
Can I compare the AURA to CNY rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the AURA to CNY rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the AURA to CNY rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Aura Network price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the AURA to CNY conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but CNY markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target AURA to CNY price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Aura Network and the Chinese Yuan?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Aura Network and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting AURA to CNY and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your CNY into AURA of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is AURA to CNY a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor AURA prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, AURA to CNY can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the AURA to CNY rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen CNY against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive AURA to CNY rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Aura Network News and Market Updates
AdEx launches AURA API to bring autonomous AI agents on-chain
The post AdEx launches AURA API to bring autonomous AI agents on-chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AdEx has launched the AURA API, an open-source tool for blockchain developers working on AI agents. Summary AdEx launches the AURA API platform for AI developers AURA API is an open-source agent framework for blockchain The company is also starting a hackathon to reward contributors Artificial intelligence and Web3 technology are becoming increasingly interconnected. On Tuesday, September 16, Web3 software firm AdEx announced the launch of the AURA API, crypto.news can exclusively report. This is an open-source framework to help developers launch on-chain AI agents. Essentially, the AURA API is a series of building blocks that enable developers to leverage AI capabilities on the blockchain more easily. The platform monitors raw data, including wallet balances, asset positions, and more. The API then connects to the AI layer, enabling it to interpret data and identify opportunities. The AURA API can also generate personalized insights, creating strategies tailored for individual users. Moreover, it features an automation layer, enabling developers to create flows that automatically execute trading strategies. AURA API will integrate with LLMs like ChatGPT The platform will also feature an LLM interface, which connects to other parts of the API. This could enable users to interact with the platform similarly to how they would interact with ChatGPT and other LLMs. For instance, users might be able to give instructions using natural language. Potential use cases, according to AdEx, include finding opportunities in “airdrops, DeFi yield, NFT mints, and liquidation risks,” among others. Moreover, developers would be able to leverage the AURA API to power “AI-driven portfolio trackers, autonomous trading bots, and real-time assistants,” and more. The company also announced a hackathon set for September 22 and lasting one month. The competition will focus on Web3 applications that leverage AI and will feature a $12,000 prize pool. By launching the hackathon simultaneously…2025/09/17
AdEx Launches AURA API and $12K Hackathon for On-Chain AI Agents
The post AdEx Launches AURA API and $12K Hackathon for On-Chain AI Agents appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Web3 AI agent framework AURA transforms unprocessed blockchain data into customized portfolio strategies. By launching the hackathon and API together, AdEx hopes to showcase practical applications while drawing in collaborations and skilled developers. The AURA API, an open-source framework created to put autonomous AI agents on-chain, was launched by AdEx, a provider of Web3 infrastructure products with an emphasis on user experience. In parallel, AdEx is offering developers the opportunity to test the limits of AI-powered Web3 apps by starting a month-long global hackathon on September 22nd with a $12,000 prize pool. A Web3 AI agent framework AURA transforms unprocessed blockchain data into customized portfolio strategies. AURA automatically identifies high-impact possibilities, such as airdrops, DeFi yield, NFT mints, and liquidation risks, by analyzing user behavior, assets, and market movements. It then directs users to take action without the need for human supervision or reminders. From smarter wallets and AI-powered portfolio trackers to autonomous trading bots, real-time assistants, and whole new protocols, the AURA API provides developers with an open-source collection of building blocks that they can fork, expand, and utilize as a dependency to power a new generation of apps. The API enables developers to build solutions that may provide context-aware insights, reason about user activities, and even carry out plans on-chain by providing both straightforward integrations and opportunities for more complex innovation. Additionally, AURA’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) compatibility allows it to seamlessly integrate with ChatGPT and Claude, paving the way for Web3 AI-native interfaces. AdEx is starting a month-long hackathon from September 22 to October 22, 2025, with $12,000 in prizes split among four projects, to demonstrate the potential: 1st place: $5,000 2nd & 3rd place: $3,000 each 4th place: $1,000 By launching the hackathon and API together, AdEx hopes to showcase practical applications while drawing in collaborations and…2025/09/17
Meme Coin Frenzy Cools, Altcoins Take the Spotlight
Pump.fun’s flagship coin PUMP dropped nearly 10% in a single day, dragging down related tokens such as TROLL and Aura, […] The post Meme Coin Frenzy Cools, Altcoins Take the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.2025/09/20
Notional V3 will be discontinued due to the Balancer hack, and ETH lending users will suffer significant write-downs.
PANews reported on November 6th that due to a vulnerability in Balancer V2, the fixed-rate lending protocol Notional V3 lost a total of 721.6 ETH on the Ethereum mainnet and Arbitrum. Balancer/Aura leveraged vault users suffered a 100% loss, and ETH lending and liquidity provider accounts will experience significant write-downs. To prevent further risks, Notional V3 announced it will shut down services on both chains and automatically migrate cross-currency lending users to Aave. The official statement indicates that detailed write-down percentages and exit strategies will be released soon, urging affected users to contact the team as soon as possible.2025/11/06
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.