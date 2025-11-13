PANews reported on November 6th that due to a vulnerability in Balancer V2, the fixed-rate lending protocol Notional V3 lost a total of 721.6 ETH on the Ethereum mainnet and Arbitrum. Balancer/Aura leveraged vault users suffered a 100% loss, and ETH lending and liquidity provider accounts will experience significant write-downs. To prevent further risks, Notional V3 announced it will shut down services on both chains and automatically migrate cross-currency lending users to Aave. The official statement indicates that detailed write-down percentages and exit strategies will be released soon, urging affected users to contact the team as soon as possible.

The post AdEx launches AURA API to bring autonomous AI agents on-chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AdEx has launched the AURA API, an open-source tool for blockchain developers working on AI agents. Summary AdEx launches the AURA API platform for AI developers AURA API is an open-source agent framework for blockchain The company is also starting a hackathon to reward contributors Artificial intelligence and Web3 technology are becoming increasingly interconnected. On Tuesday, September 16, Web3 software firm AdEx announced the launch of the AURA API, crypto.news can exclusively report. This is an open-source framework to help developers launch on-chain AI agents. Essentially, the AURA API is a series of building blocks that enable developers to leverage AI capabilities on the blockchain more easily. The platform monitors raw data, including wallet balances, asset positions, and more. The API then connects to the AI layer, enabling it to interpret data and identify opportunities. The AURA API can also generate personalized insights, creating strategies tailored for individual users. Moreover, it features an automation layer, enabling developers to create flows that automatically execute trading strategies. AURA API will integrate with LLMs like ChatGPT The platform will also feature an LLM interface, which connects to other parts of the API. This could enable users to interact with the platform similarly to how they would interact with ChatGPT and other LLMs. For instance, users might be able to give instructions using natural language. Potential use cases, according to AdEx, include finding opportunities in “airdrops, DeFi yield, NFT mints, and liquidation risks,” among others. Moreover, developers would be able to leverage the AURA API to power “AI-driven portfolio trackers, autonomous trading bots, and real-time assistants,” and more. The company also announced a hackathon set for September 22 and lasting one month. The competition will focus on Web3 applications that leverage AI and will feature a $12,000 prize pool. By launching the hackathon simultaneously…

