The live Aurra by Virtuals price today is 0.002931 USD. Track real-time AURAVIRTUALS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

1 AURAVIRTUALS to USD Live Price: $0.002933

$0.002933
$0.002933
-10.03%1D
USD
Aurra by Virtuals (AURAVIRTUALS) Live Price Chart
Aurra by Virtuals (AURAVIRTUALS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.002911
$ 0.002911
24H Low
$ 0.003533
$ 0.003533
24H High

$ 0.002911
$ 0.002911$ 0.002911

$ 0.003533
$ 0.003533$ 0.003533

-0.72%

-10.03%

-58.09%

-58.09%

Aurra by Virtuals (AURAVIRTUALS) real-time price is $ 0.002931. Over the past 24 hours, AURAVIRTUALS traded between a low of $ 0.002911 and a high of $ 0.003533, showing active market volatility. AURAVIRTUALS's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, AURAVIRTUALS has changed by -0.72% over the past hour, -10.03% over 24 hours, and -58.09% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Aurra by Virtuals (AURAVIRTUALS) Market Information

$ 56.71K
$ 56.71K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

BASE

The current Market Cap of Aurra by Virtuals is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.71K. The circulating supply of AURAVIRTUALS is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Aurra by Virtuals (AURAVIRTUALS) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Aurra by Virtuals for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00032698-10.03%
30 Days$ +0.000931+46.55%
60 Days$ +0.000931+46.55%
90 Days$ +0.000931+46.55%
Aurra by Virtuals Price Change Today

Today, AURAVIRTUALS recorded a change of $ -0.00032698 (-10.03%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Aurra by Virtuals 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000931 (+46.55%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Aurra by Virtuals 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AURAVIRTUALS saw a change of $ +0.000931 (+46.55%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Aurra by Virtuals 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000931 (+46.55%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is Aurra by Virtuals (AURAVIRTUALS)

AurraCloud (AURA) is an AI agent and MCP hosting platform focused on crypto use cases.

Aurra by Virtuals is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Aurra by Virtuals investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Aurra by Virtuals Price Prediction (USD)

Aurra by Virtuals (AURAVIRTUALS) Tokenomics

How to buy Aurra by Virtuals (AURAVIRTUALS)

AURAVIRTUALS to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aurra by Virtuals

How much is Aurra by Virtuals (AURAVIRTUALS) worth today?
The live AURAVIRTUALS price in USD is 0.002931 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current AURAVIRTUALS to USD price?
The current price of AURAVIRTUALS to USD is $ 0.002931. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Aurra by Virtuals?
The market cap for AURAVIRTUALS is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of AURAVIRTUALS?
The circulating supply of AURAVIRTUALS is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AURAVIRTUALS?
AURAVIRTUALS achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AURAVIRTUALS?
AURAVIRTUALS saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of AURAVIRTUALS?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AURAVIRTUALS is $ 56.71K USD.
Will AURAVIRTUALS go higher this year?
AURAVIRTUALS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AURAVIRTUALS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Aurra by Virtuals (AURAVIRTUALS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

MEXC Highlights Financial Strength and Enhanced Customer Support in Latest Security Report

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies are Taxed in Romania 

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies Are Taxed in Germany

November 6, 2025
