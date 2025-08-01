What is Aurora (AURORA)

Aurora is infrastructure technology that helps Ethereum users and dApps to easily move to the NEAR blockchain in order to remove gas fees scale. Aurora is fully EVM compatible and built on the NEAR Protocol. It delivered a turn-key solution for developers to operate their apps on an Ethereum-compatible, high-throughput, scalable and future-safe platform, with low transaction costs for their users.

Aurora (AURORA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Aurora (AURORA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AURORA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aurora What is the price of Aurora (AURORA) today? The live price of Aurora (AURORA) is 0.07569 USD . What is the market cap of Aurora (AURORA)? The current market cap of Aurora is $ 47.26M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AURORA by its real-time market price of 0.07569 USD . What is the circulating supply of Aurora (AURORA)? The current circulating supply of Aurora (AURORA) is 624.42M USD . What was the highest price of Aurora (AURORA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Aurora (AURORA) is 36.1 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Aurora (AURORA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Aurora (AURORA) is $ 59.56K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

