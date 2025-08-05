More About AUTONOMI

Autonomi (AUTONOMI) Live Price Chart

AUTONOMI Live Price Data & Information

Autonomi (AUTONOMI) is currently trading at 0.04763 USD with a market cap of 6.51M USD. AUTONOMI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Autonomi Key Market Performance:

$ 75.55K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.77%
Autonomi 24-hour price change
136.64M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AUTONOMI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AUTONOMI price information.

AUTONOMI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Autonomi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0013569-2.77%
30 Days$ -0.00247-4.94%
60 Days$ -0.02987-38.55%
90 Days$ -0.06427-57.44%
Autonomi Price Change Today

Today, AUTONOMI recorded a change of $ -0.0013569 (-2.77%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Autonomi 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00247 (-4.94%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Autonomi 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AUTONOMI saw a change of $ -0.02987 (-38.55%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Autonomi 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.06427 (-57.44%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AUTONOMI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Autonomi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.04571
$ 0.04571$ 0.04571

$ 0.05058
$ 0.05058$ 0.05058

$ 0.452
$ 0.452$ 0.452

+2.45%

-2.77%

-3.00%

AUTONOMI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 6.51M
$ 6.51M$ 6.51M

$ 75.55K
$ 75.55K$ 75.55K

136.64M
136.64M 136.64M

What is Autonomi (AUTONOMI)

ANT is an utility token that grants holders access to the services of the Autonomi Network. Autonomi is a decentralized, autonomous network running on everyday devices, offering self-encryption, quantum-safe security, and network lifetime storage. Autonomi combines the spare capacity of connected devices—from old consumer PCs on desks and small devices like Raspberry Pis to leftover racks in a data center—to create a new form of globally accessible infrastructure that can be utilized by anyone. Autonomi enables users to securely store data, communicate, access knowledge, build businesses, run services, and create new futures without the intervention of middlemen or gatekeepers.

Autonomi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Autonomi investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AUTONOMI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Autonomi on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Autonomi buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Autonomi Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Autonomi, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AUTONOMI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Autonomi price prediction page.

Autonomi Price History

Tracing AUTONOMI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AUTONOMI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Autonomi price history page.

Autonomi (AUTONOMI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Autonomi (AUTONOMI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AUTONOMI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Autonomi (AUTONOMI)

Looking for how to buy Autonomi? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Autonomi on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AUTONOMI to Local Currencies

1 AUTONOMI to VND
1,253.38345
1 AUTONOMI to AUD
A$0.0733502
1 AUTONOMI to GBP
0.0357225
1 AUTONOMI to EUR
0.0409618
1 AUTONOMI to USD
$0.04763
1 AUTONOMI to MYR
RM0.2009986
1 AUTONOMI to TRY
1.9375884
1 AUTONOMI to JPY
¥7.00161
1 AUTONOMI to ARS
ARS$63.7613284
1 AUTONOMI to RUB
3.8104
1 AUTONOMI to INR
4.181914
1 AUTONOMI to IDR
Rp780.8195472
1 AUTONOMI to KRW
66.2447566
1 AUTONOMI to PHP
2.7368198
1 AUTONOMI to EGP
￡E.2.305292
1 AUTONOMI to BRL
R$0.261965
1 AUTONOMI to CAD
C$0.0652531
1 AUTONOMI to BDT
5.8084785
1 AUTONOMI to NGN
72.7171973
1 AUTONOMI to UAH
1.986171
1 AUTONOMI to VES
Bs6.00138
1 AUTONOMI to CLP
$46.01058
1 AUTONOMI to PKR
Rs13.4926264
1 AUTONOMI to KZT
25.6211296
1 AUTONOMI to THB
฿1.5417831
1 AUTONOMI to TWD
NT$1.4279474
1 AUTONOMI to AED
د.إ0.1748021
1 AUTONOMI to CHF
Fr0.038104
1 AUTONOMI to HKD
HK$0.3734192
1 AUTONOMI to MAD
.د.م0.433433
1 AUTONOMI to MXN
$0.8916336
1 AUTONOMI to PLN
0.1757547
1 AUTONOMI to RON
лв0.2086194
1 AUTONOMI to SEK
kr0.4605821
1 AUTONOMI to BGN
лв0.0800184
1 AUTONOMI to HUF
Ft16.3785281
1 AUTONOMI to CZK
1.0116612
1 AUTONOMI to KWD
د.ك0.01452715
1 AUTONOMI to ILS
0.1638472

Autonomi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Autonomi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Autonomi Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Autonomi

