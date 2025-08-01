What is AVA (AVA)

AVA plans to tokenise the concept of loyalty reward programs using blockchain technology. The AVA token functions as the key to accessing web3 loyalty programs and provides perks to end users, such as AVA payment discounts, AVA loyalty rewards, gated access benefits, and more. Launched in 2017, the AVA Foundation says their overarching mission is to create a decentralised and self-sufficient blockchain-based loyalty ecosystem with AVA at its core.

AVA (AVA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AVA (AVA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AVA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AVA What is the price of AVA (AVA) today? The live price of AVA (AVA) is 0.55 USD . What is the market cap of AVA (AVA)? The current market cap of AVA is $ 37.86M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AVA by its real-time market price of 0.55 USD . What is the circulating supply of AVA (AVA)? The current circulating supply of AVA (AVA) is 68.83M USD . What was the highest price of AVA (AVA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of AVA (AVA) is 6.464807 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of AVA (AVA)? The 24-hour trading volume of AVA (AVA) is $ 177.65K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

