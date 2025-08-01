More About AVAAI

Ava AI Logo

Ava AI Price(AVAAI)

Ava AI (AVAAI) Live Price Chart

$0.02852
$0.02852$0.02852
-0.93%1D
USD

AVAAI Live Price Data & Information

Ava AI (AVAAI) is currently trading at 0.02852 USD with a market cap of 28.52M USD.

Ava AI Key Market Performance:

$ 88.24K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.93%
Ava AI 24-hour price change
999.99M USD
Circulating supply

MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AVAAI price information.

AVAAI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Ava AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0002677-0.92%
30 Days$ +0.00387+15.69%
60 Days$ -0.01519-34.76%
90 Days$ -0.04445-60.92%
Ava AI Price Change Today

Today, AVAAI recorded a change of $ -0.0002677 (-0.92%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Ava AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00387 (+15.69%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Ava AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AVAAI saw a change of $ -0.01519 (-34.76%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Ava AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.04445 (-60.92%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AVAAI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Ava AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02731
$ 0.02731$ 0.02731

$ 0.03021
$ 0.03021$ 0.03021

$ 0.33758
$ 0.33758$ 0.33758

-0.35%

-0.92%

-17.72%

AVAAI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 28.52M
$ 28.52M$ 28.52M

$ 88.24K
$ 88.24K$ 88.24K

999.99M
999.99M 999.99M

What is Ava AI (AVAAI)

AVAAI is a meme coin.

AVAAI is a meme coin.

Ava AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AVAAI staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Ava AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Ava AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Ava AI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Ava AI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AVAAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Ava AI price prediction page.

Ava AI Price History

Tracing AVAAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AVAAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Ava AI price history page.

Ava AI (AVAAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ava AI (AVAAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AVAAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Ava AI (AVAAI)

Looking for how to buy Ava AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Ava AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AVAAI to Local Currencies

1 AVAAI to VND
750.5038
1 AVAAI to AUD
A$0.044206
1 AVAAI to GBP
0.02139
1 AVAAI to EUR
0.0248124
1 AVAAI to USD
$0.02852
1 AVAAI to MYR
RM0.1214952
1 AVAAI to TRY
1.1576268
1 AVAAI to JPY
¥4.278
1 AVAAI to ARS
ARS$39.1220248
1 AVAAI to RUB
2.3126868
1 AVAAI to INR
2.4952148
1 AVAAI to IDR
Rp467.5409088
1 AVAAI to KRW
39.776844
1 AVAAI to PHP
1.6592936
1 AVAAI to EGP
￡E.1.3849312
1 AVAAI to BRL
R$0.1594268
1 AVAAI to CAD
C$0.0393576
1 AVAAI to BDT
3.4845736
1 AVAAI to NGN
43.6752428
1 AVAAI to UAH
1.1889988
1 AVAAI to VES
Bs3.50796
1 AVAAI to CLP
$27.69292
1 AVAAI to PKR
Rs8.0791456
1 AVAAI to KZT
15.5083204
1 AVAAI to THB
฿0.9346004
1 AVAAI to TWD
NT$0.8533184
1 AVAAI to AED
د.إ0.1046684
1 AVAAI to CHF
Fr0.0231012
1 AVAAI to HKD
HK$0.223882
1 AVAAI to MAD
.د.م0.259532
1 AVAAI to MXN
$0.5370316
1 AVAAI to PLN
0.1066648
1 AVAAI to RON
лв0.1266288
1 AVAAI to SEK
kr0.2786404
1 AVAAI to BGN
лв0.0487692
1 AVAAI to HUF
Ft9.9822852
1 AVAAI to CZK
0.61318
1 AVAAI to KWD
د.ك0.00872712
1 AVAAI to ILS
0.0966828

Ava AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ava AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Ava AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ava AI

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

