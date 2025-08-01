What is Ava AI (AVAAI)

AVAAI is a meme coin.

Ava AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Ava AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check AVAAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Ava AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Ava AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Ava AI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Ava AI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AVAAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Ava AI price prediction page.

Ava AI Price History

Tracing AVAAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AVAAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Ava AI price history page.

Ava AI (AVAAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ava AI (AVAAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AVAAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Ava AI (AVAAI)

Looking for how to buy Ava AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Ava AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AVAAI to Local Currencies

1 AVAAI to VND ₫ 750.5038 1 AVAAI to AUD A$ 0.044206 1 AVAAI to GBP ￡ 0.02139 1 AVAAI to EUR € 0.0248124 1 AVAAI to USD $ 0.02852 1 AVAAI to MYR RM 0.1214952 1 AVAAI to TRY ₺ 1.1576268 1 AVAAI to JPY ¥ 4.278 1 AVAAI to ARS ARS$ 39.1220248 1 AVAAI to RUB ₽ 2.3126868 1 AVAAI to INR ₹ 2.4952148 1 AVAAI to IDR Rp 467.5409088 1 AVAAI to KRW ₩ 39.776844 1 AVAAI to PHP ₱ 1.6592936 1 AVAAI to EGP ￡E. 1.3849312 1 AVAAI to BRL R$ 0.1594268 1 AVAAI to CAD C$ 0.0393576 1 AVAAI to BDT ৳ 3.4845736 1 AVAAI to NGN ₦ 43.6752428 1 AVAAI to UAH ₴ 1.1889988 1 AVAAI to VES Bs 3.50796 1 AVAAI to CLP $ 27.69292 1 AVAAI to PKR Rs 8.0791456 1 AVAAI to KZT ₸ 15.5083204 1 AVAAI to THB ฿ 0.9346004 1 AVAAI to TWD NT$ 0.8533184 1 AVAAI to AED د.إ 0.1046684 1 AVAAI to CHF Fr 0.0231012 1 AVAAI to HKD HK$ 0.223882 1 AVAAI to MAD .د.م 0.259532 1 AVAAI to MXN $ 0.5370316 1 AVAAI to PLN zł 0.1066648 1 AVAAI to RON лв 0.1266288 1 AVAAI to SEK kr 0.2786404 1 AVAAI to BGN лв 0.0487692 1 AVAAI to HUF Ft 9.9822852 1 AVAAI to CZK Kč 0.61318 1 AVAAI to KWD د.ك 0.00872712 1 AVAAI to ILS ₪ 0.0966828

Ava AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ava AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ava AI What is the price of Ava AI (AVAAI) today? The live price of Ava AI (AVAAI) is 0.02852 USD . What is the market cap of Ava AI (AVAAI)? The current market cap of Ava AI is $ 28.52M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AVAAI by its real-time market price of 0.02852 USD . What is the circulating supply of Ava AI (AVAAI)? The current circulating supply of Ava AI (AVAAI) is 999.99M USD . What was the highest price of Ava AI (AVAAI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Ava AI (AVAAI) is 0.33758 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Ava AI (AVAAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Ava AI (AVAAI) is $ 88.24K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!