AVAIL to Bahraini Dinar Conversion Table
AVAIL to BHD Conversion Table
- 1 AVAIL0.00 BHD
- 2 AVAIL0.01 BHD
- 3 AVAIL0.01 BHD
- 4 AVAIL0.01 BHD
- 5 AVAIL0.02 BHD
- 6 AVAIL0.02 BHD
- 7 AVAIL0.03 BHD
- 8 AVAIL0.03 BHD
- 9 AVAIL0.03 BHD
- 10 AVAIL0.04 BHD
- 50 AVAIL0.18 BHD
- 100 AVAIL0.37 BHD
- 1,000 AVAIL3.66 BHD
- 5,000 AVAIL18.29 BHD
- 10,000 AVAIL36.58 BHD
The table above displays real-time AVAIL to Bahraini Dinar (AVAIL to BHD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 AVAIL to 10,000 AVAIL. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked AVAIL amounts using the latest BHD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom AVAIL to BHD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
BHD to AVAIL Conversion Table
- 1 BHD273.3 AVAIL
- 2 BHD546.7 AVAIL
- 3 BHD820.06 AVAIL
- 4 BHD1,093 AVAIL
- 5 BHD1,366 AVAIL
- 6 BHD1,640 AVAIL
- 7 BHD1,913 AVAIL
- 8 BHD2,186 AVAIL
- 9 BHD2,460 AVAIL
- 10 BHD2,733 AVAIL
- 50 BHD13,667 AVAIL
- 100 BHD27,335 AVAIL
- 1,000 BHD273,353 AVAIL
- 5,000 BHD1,366,768 AVAIL
- 10,000 BHD2,733,536 AVAIL
The table above shows real-time Bahraini Dinar to AVAIL (BHD to AVAIL) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 BHD to 10,000 BHD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much AVAIL you can get at current rates based on commonly used BHD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
AVAIL (AVAIL) is currently trading at .د.ب 0.00 BHD , reflecting a 0.34% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at .د.ب22.72K with a fully diluted market capitalization of .د.ب8.58M BHD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated AVAIL Price page.
885.19M BHD
Circulation Supply
22.72K
24-Hour Trading Volume
8.58M BHD
Market Cap
0.34%
Price Change (1D)
.د.ب 0.010297
24H High
.د.ب 0.008194
24H Low
The AVAIL to BHD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track AVAIL's fluctuations against BHD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current AVAIL price.
AVAIL to BHD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 AVAIL = 0.00 BHD | 1 BHD = 273.3 AVAIL
Today, the exchange rate for 1 AVAIL to BHD is 0.00 BHD.
Buying 5 AVAIL will cost 0.02 BHD and 10 AVAIL is valued at 0.04 BHD.
1 BHD can be traded for 273.3 AVAIL.
50 BHD can be converted to 13,667 AVAIL, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 AVAIL to BHD has changed by +21.29% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.34%, reaching a high of 0.0038850203560456716 BHD and a low of 0.0030915661646536106 BHD.
One month ago, the value of 1 AVAIL was 0.003623931292591888 BHD, which represents a +0.94% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, AVAIL has changed by -0.003204755064994846 BHD, resulting in a -46.70% change in its value.
All About AVAIL (AVAIL)
Now that you have calculated the price of AVAIL (AVAIL), you can learn more about AVAIL directly at MEXC. Learn about AVAIL past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy AVAIL, trading pairs, and more.
AVAIL to BHD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, AVAIL (AVAIL) has fluctuated between 0.0030915661646536106 BHD and 0.0038850203560456716 BHD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.002987432376339674 BHD to a high of 0.0038850203560456716 BHD. You can view detailed AVAIL to BHD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|.د.ب 0
|.د.ب 0
|.د.ب 0
|.د.ب 0
|Low
|.د.ب 0
|.د.ب 0
|.د.ب 0
|.د.ب 0
|Average
|.د.ب 0
|.د.ب 0
|.د.ب 0
|.د.ب 0
|Volatility
|+25.47%
|+29.75%
|+44.70%
|+121.49%
|Change
|+17.46%
|+21.28%
|+0.98%
|-47.00%
AVAIL Price Forecast in BHD for 2026 and 2030
AVAIL’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential AVAIL to BHD forecasts for the coming years:
AVAIL Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, AVAIL could reach approximately .د.ب0.00 BHD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
AVAIL Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, AVAIL may rise to around .د.ب0.00 BHD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our AVAIL Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
AVAIL Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
AVAIL/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of AVAIL Spot trading pairs, covering markets where AVAIL is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell AVAIL at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore AVAIL Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of AVAIL futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy AVAIL
Looking to add AVAIL to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy AVAIL › or Get started now ›
AVAIL and BHD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
AVAIL (AVAIL) vs USD: Market Comparison
AVAIL Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.009696
- 7-Day Change: +21.29%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.94%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including AVAIL, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to BHD, the USD price of AVAIL remains the primary market benchmark.
[AVAIL Price] [AVAIL to USD]
Bahraini Dinar (BHD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (BHD/USD): 2.6522666270594852
- 7-Day Change: -0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.00%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger BHD means you will pay less to get the same amount of AVAIL.
- A weaker BHD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy AVAIL securely with BHD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the AVAIL to BHD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between AVAIL (AVAIL) and Bahraini Dinar (BHD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in AVAIL, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the AVAIL to BHD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and BHD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. BHD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence BHD's strength. When BHD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like AVAIL, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like AVAIL, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for AVAIL may rise, impacting its conversion to BHD.
Convert AVAIL to BHD Instantly
Use our real-time AVAIL to BHD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert AVAIL to BHD?
Enter the Amount of AVAIL
Start by entering how much AVAIL you want to convert into BHD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live AVAIL to BHD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date AVAIL to BHD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about AVAIL and BHD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add AVAIL to your portfolio? Learn how to buy AVAIL with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the AVAIL to BHD exchange rate calculated?
The AVAIL to BHD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of AVAIL (often in USD or USDT), converted to BHD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the AVAIL to BHD rate change so frequently?
AVAIL to BHD rate changes so frequently because both AVAIL and Bahraini Dinar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed AVAIL to BHD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the AVAIL to BHD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the AVAIL to BHD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert AVAIL to BHD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my AVAIL to BHD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of AVAIL against BHD over time?
You can understand the AVAIL against BHD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the AVAIL to BHD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken BHD, impacting the conversion rate even if AVAIL stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the AVAIL to BHD exchange rate?
AVAIL halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the AVAIL to BHD rate.
Can I compare the AVAIL to BHD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the AVAIL to BHD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the AVAIL to BHD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the AVAIL price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the AVAIL to BHD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but BHD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target AVAIL to BHD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences AVAIL and the Bahraini Dinar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both AVAIL and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting AVAIL to BHD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your BHD into AVAIL of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is AVAIL to BHD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor AVAIL prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, AVAIL to BHD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the AVAIL to BHD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen BHD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive AVAIL to BHD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
AVAIL News and Market Updates
Avail Nexus Unlocks Multichain Liquidity with Hyperliquid Across 10 Blockchains
Avail Nexus, a permissionless layer for cross-chain connectivity, has partnered with Hyperliquid, a rapidly growing decentralized exchange (DEX). The partnership endeavors to offer multichain liquidity to the consumers across ten blockchains. As per the official social media announcement of Avail Nexus, the integration permits Hyperliquid-based projects to leverage native liquidity on 10 prominent chains without requiring any redeployments or bridges. Avail Nexus is now integrated with @HyperliquidXProjects in the Hyperliquid ecosystem can now access native liquidity from 10 chains through Nexus, a single liquidity layer providing multichain scalability from day one.Nexus removes the need for bridges and redeployments by… pic.twitter.com/Iyys6zFjH9— Avail (@AvailProject) September 3, 2025 Avail Nexus and Hyperliquid Join Forces to Deliver Multichain Liquidity As a part of this collaboration, Avail Nexus has integrated with Hyperliquid, enabling multichain liquidity for users across ten notable blockchains, advancing modular chain scalability. This development positions Hyperliquid as a smooth gateway when it comes to multichain DeFi experience. Particularly, the supported chains in this respect take into account Ethereum, Kaia, Sophon, Scroll, Base, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Polygon, Optimism, and more. This enables the integration of Nexus SDK without any significant effort. As a result of this, the consumers are capable of depositing assets from the home chain while not requiring any navigating bridges. This substantially enhances user experience and bolsters liquidity flows. The integration also shortens the multi-step procedure into an inclusive in-app flow, letting consumers onboard in no time. Additionally, the projects such as Kinetiq, HyperBeat, and Hyperlend are already utilizing this upgrade, enjoying smooth onboarding as well as wider liquidity reach. Moreover, the chain abstraction feature of SDK further improves interoperability across diverse blockchain environments. How Does Partnership Benefit Developers? As per Avail Nexus, the developers deliver scalability and simplicity in their operations via Nexus SDK. Simultaneously, this integration also enables multichain deposits, decreases onboarding friction, and boosts adoption. Thus, the integration strengthens them to stay at the top in the case of providing frictionless liquidity access as well as a robust consumer experience.2025/09/04
Avail Integration Enables TRON dApps and Users to Access Cross-Chain Liquidity and Unified Markets
The post Avail Integration Enables TRON dApps and Users to Access Cross-Chain Liquidity and Unified Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more › DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – October 20, 2025 – Avail, a leading modular infrastructure provider delivering horizontal scalability, cross-chain connectivity, and unified liquidity, today announced a landmark integration with the TRON network. Through Avail Nexus, decentralized applications (dApps) on TRON will gain access to new markets and liquidity across 10 other blockchains supported on Avail Nexus; all without bridges, switching chains, or complex gas-management workflows. TRON has established itself as the backbone of global stablecoin payments, processing over $23.1 billion in USDT transactions daily in Q2 2025. A daily average of 2.5 million active wallets executed 8.6 million transactions. The network currently hosts over $77 billion in circulating USDT, 339 million user accounts, and a total value locked (TVL) exceeding $26 billion. This integration allows various liquidity pools on the TRON network to become instantly composable across Avail’s multichain ecosystem, while TRON dApps gain direct access to external liquidity and markets spanning major blockchains. “TRON has achieved unmatched scale in stablecoin adoption, but that power has remained largely self-contained,” said Anurag Arjun, co-founder of Avail. “Avail Nexus changes that by making TRON’s ecosystem truly permissionless and composable with global DeFi. This isn’t just interoperability, it’s about creating a unified experience where TRON users, assets, and applications are multichain by default.” The strategic collaboration establishes bidirectional liquidity channels that expand opportunities for TRON users and the broader global digital economy. TRON’s DeFi platforms and dApps that integrate Avail stand to benefit from this integration. By leveraging Avail Nexus, they could allow their users to access global liquidity and yield strategies, enabling new cross-chain trading and lending opportunities without bridging hassles. “With Avail Nexus, TRON developers and users gain access to powerful cross-chain…2025/10/21
TRON’s Bold New Integration Brings Its $77B Stablecoin Empire to New Chains
The post TRON’s Bold New Integration Brings Its $77B Stablecoin Empire to New Chains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain TRON has taken a major step toward full cross-chain interoperability through a new collaboration with Avail, a modular infrastructure provider known for its scalable and unified blockchain framework. The partnership, according to a press release shared with Coindoo, enables TRON-based decentralized applications (dApps) to seamlessly connect with over ten other blockchains through Avail Nexus – without the need for bridges, asset wrapping, or complex gas management. The integration comes at a time when TRON continues to dominate the global stablecoin sector. In the second quarter of 2025 alone, the network processed more than $23 billion in daily USDT transactions and maintained over $77 billion in circulating USDT. With 339 million user accounts and a total value locked (TVL) surpassing $26 billion, TRON remains one of the most active blockchain ecosystems in the world. By joining forces with Avail, TRON expands its reach beyond its native network, giving its liquidity pools and DeFi platforms instant access to external markets across multiple chains. Through Avail Nexus, TRON-based dApps can now interact with decentralized liquidity and applications across major blockchains like Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Base – all in a single, permissionless environment. Avail co-founder Anurag Arjun said the integration marks a turning point for TRON’s ecosystem, which has long been a powerhouse for stablecoin adoption but largely operated in isolation. He emphasized that Avail Nexus creates a “unified multichain experience,” allowing TRON users and developers to interact with other ecosystems as if they were one. Sam Elfarra, community spokesperson for the TRON DAO, highlighted that the partnership simplifies what was once one of DeFi’s biggest pain points – bridging assets between chains. “This collaboration gives TRON users powerful cross-chain capabilities and sets the foundation for a more dynamic, interconnected Web3 experience,” he explained. The integration establishes bidirectional liquidity channels that enhance…2025/10/21
Avail Integration Brings Cross-Chain Liquidity Access to TRON dApps
TLDR TRON processed $23.1B in daily USDT transactions during Q2 2025. Avail Nexus connects TRON with 10 other blockchains seamlessly. TRON hosts $77B in USDT and over 339M user accounts. The integration enables multichain dApps without using bridges. TRON’s dominance in stablecoin usage is moving beyond its own chain. A new integration with modular infrastructure [...] The post Avail Integration Brings Cross-Chain Liquidity Access to TRON dApps appeared first on CoinCentral.2025/10/21
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.