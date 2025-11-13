TRON’s Bold New Integration Brings Its $77B Stablecoin Empire to New Chains

Blockchain TRON has taken a major step toward full cross-chain interoperability through a new collaboration with Avail, a modular infrastructure provider known for its scalable and unified blockchain framework. The partnership, according to a press release shared with Coindoo, enables TRON-based decentralized applications (dApps) to seamlessly connect with over ten other blockchains through Avail Nexus – without the need for bridges, asset wrapping, or complex gas management. The integration comes at a time when TRON continues to dominate the global stablecoin sector. In the second quarter of 2025 alone, the network processed more than $23 billion in daily USDT transactions and maintained over $77 billion in circulating USDT. With 339 million user accounts and a total value locked (TVL) surpassing $26 billion, TRON remains one of the most active blockchain ecosystems in the world. By joining forces with Avail, TRON expands its reach beyond its native network, giving its liquidity pools and DeFi platforms instant access to external markets across multiple chains. Through Avail Nexus, TRON-based dApps can now interact with decentralized liquidity and applications across major blockchains like Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Base – all in a single, permissionless environment. Avail co-founder Anurag Arjun said the integration marks a turning point for TRON's ecosystem, which has long been a powerhouse for stablecoin adoption but largely operated in isolation. He emphasized that Avail Nexus creates a "unified multichain experience," allowing TRON users and developers to interact with other ecosystems as if they were one. Sam Elfarra, community spokesperson for the TRON DAO, highlighted that the partnership simplifies what was once one of DeFi's biggest pain points – bridging assets between chains. "This collaboration gives TRON users powerful cross-chain capabilities and sets the foundation for a more dynamic, interconnected Web3 experience," he explained. The integration establishes bidirectional liquidity channels that enhance…