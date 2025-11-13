The post TRON’s Bold New Integration Brings Its $77B Stablecoin Empire to New Chains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain TRON has taken a major step toward full cross-chain interoperability through a new collaboration with Avail, a modular infrastructure provider known for its scalable and unified blockchain framework. The partnership, according to a press release shared with Coindoo, enables TRON-based decentralized applications (dApps) to seamlessly connect with over ten other blockchains through Avail Nexus – without the need for bridges, asset wrapping, or complex gas management. The integration comes at a time when TRON continues to dominate the global stablecoin sector. In the second quarter of 2025 alone, the network processed more than $23 billion in daily USDT transactions and maintained over $77 billion in circulating USDT. With 339 million user accounts and a total value locked (TVL) surpassing $26 billion, TRON remains one of the most active blockchain ecosystems in the world. By joining forces with Avail, TRON expands its reach beyond its native network, giving its liquidity pools and DeFi platforms instant access to external markets across multiple chains. Through Avail Nexus, TRON-based dApps can now interact with decentralized liquidity and applications across major blockchains like Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Base – all in a single, permissionless environment. Avail co-founder Anurag Arjun said the integration marks a turning point for TRON’s ecosystem, which has long been a powerhouse for stablecoin adoption but largely operated in isolation. He emphasized that Avail Nexus creates a “unified multichain experience,” allowing TRON users and developers to interact with other ecosystems as if they were one. Sam Elfarra, community spokesperson for the TRON DAO, highlighted that the partnership simplifies what was once one of DeFi’s biggest pain points – bridging assets between chains. “This collaboration gives TRON users powerful cross-chain capabilities and sets the foundation for a more dynamic, interconnected Web3 experience,” he explained. The integration establishes bidirectional liquidity channels that enhance…

The post Avail Integration Enables TRON dApps and Users to Access Cross-Chain Liquidity and Unified Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more › DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – October 20, 2025 – Avail, a leading modular infrastructure provider delivering horizontal scalability, cross-chain connectivity, and unified liquidity, today announced a landmark integration with the TRON network. Through Avail Nexus, decentralized applications (dApps) on TRON will gain access to new markets and liquidity across 10 other blockchains supported on Avail Nexus; all without bridges, switching chains, or complex gas-management workflows. TRON has established itself as the backbone of global stablecoin payments, processing over $23.1 billion in USDT transactions daily in Q2 2025. A daily average of 2.5 million active wallets executed 8.6 million transactions. The network currently hosts over $77 billion in circulating USDT, 339 million user accounts, and a total value locked (TVL) exceeding $26 billion. This integration allows various liquidity pools on the TRON network to become instantly composable across Avail’s multichain ecosystem, while TRON dApps gain direct access to external liquidity and markets spanning major blockchains. “TRON has achieved unmatched scale in stablecoin adoption, but that power has remained largely self-contained,” said Anurag Arjun, co-founder of Avail. “Avail Nexus changes that by making TRON’s ecosystem truly permissionless and composable with global DeFi. This isn’t just interoperability, it’s about creating a unified experience where TRON users, assets, and applications are multichain by default.” The strategic collaboration establishes bidirectional liquidity channels that expand opportunities for TRON users and the broader global digital economy. TRON’s DeFi platforms and dApps that integrate Avail stand to benefit from this integration. By leveraging Avail Nexus, they could allow their users to access global liquidity and yield strategies, enabling new cross-chain trading and lending opportunities without bridging hassles. “With Avail Nexus, TRON developers and users gain access to powerful cross-chain…

Avail Nexus, a permissionless layer for cross-chain connectivity, has partnered with Hyperliquid, a rapidly growing decentralized exchange (DEX). The partnership endeavors to offer multichain liquidity to the consumers across ten blockchains. As per the official social media announcement of Avail Nexus, the integration permits Hyperliquid-based projects to leverage native liquidity on 10 prominent chains without requiring any redeployments or bridges. Avail Nexus is now integrated with @HyperliquidXProjects in the Hyperliquid ecosystem can now access native liquidity from 10 chains through Nexus, a single liquidity layer providing multichain scalability from day one.Nexus removes the need for bridges and redeployments by… pic.twitter.com/Iyys6zFjH9— Avail (@AvailProject) September 3, 2025 Avail Nexus and Hyperliquid Join Forces to Deliver Multichain Liquidity As a part of this collaboration, Avail Nexus has integrated with Hyperliquid, enabling multichain liquidity for users across ten notable blockchains, advancing modular chain scalability. This development positions Hyperliquid as a smooth gateway when it comes to multichain DeFi experience. Particularly, the supported chains in this respect take into account Ethereum, Kaia, Sophon, Scroll, Base, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Polygon, Optimism, and more. This enables the integration of Nexus SDK without any significant effort. As a result of this, the consumers are capable of depositing assets from the home chain while not requiring any navigating bridges. This substantially enhances user experience and bolsters liquidity flows. The integration also shortens the multi-step procedure into an inclusive in-app flow, letting consumers onboard in no time. Additionally, the projects such as Kinetiq, HyperBeat, and Hyperlend are already utilizing this upgrade, enjoying smooth onboarding as well as wider liquidity reach. Moreover, the chain abstraction feature of SDK further improves interoperability across diverse blockchain environments. How Does Partnership Benefit Developers? As per Avail Nexus, the developers deliver scalability and simplicity in their operations via Nexus SDK. Simultaneously, this integration also enables multichain deposits, decreases onboarding friction, and boosts adoption. Thus, the integration strengthens them to stay at the top in the case of providing frictionless liquidity access as well as a robust consumer experience.

