AVAV1 (AVAV1) is currently trading at -- USD with a market cap of -- USD.

-- USD
--
-- USD
MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AVAV1 price information.

AVAV1 Price Change Today

Today, AVAV1 recorded a change of -- (--), reflecting its latest market activity.

AVAV1 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by -- (--), showing the token's short-term performance.

AVAV1 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AVAV1 saw a change of -- (--), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

AVAV1 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by -- (--), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is AVAV1 (AVAV1)

The Gateway to Token Inscribe and Trading.Please note that Avavcriptions (AVAV1) on the BEP-20 chain is a project initiated by an individual/independent project party, it is merely the name of the token and not related to any other projects such as the inscription AVAV on the AVAX chain.

AVAV1 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AVAV1 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AVAV1 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about AVAV1 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AVAV1 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AVAV1 Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AVAV1, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AVAV1? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our AVAV1 price prediction page.

AVAV1 Price History

Tracing AVAV1's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AVAV1's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our AVAV1 price history page.

AVAV1 (AVAV1) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AVAV1 (AVAV1) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AVAV1 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy AVAV1 (AVAV1)

Looking for how to buy AVAV1? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AVAV1 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AVAV1

Hot News

Gaia Airdrop: Everything You Need to Know

MEXC Launches Massive GAIA Airdrop With Over $75,000 in Rewards. Claim Your Free GAIA Now! Crypto hunters, this is the airdrop you’ve been waiting for. The exclusive GAIA airdrop on MEXC Exchange is officially live, and it’s handing out $60,000 in GAIA tokens plus 15,000 USDT to eager traders and new users. From July 30 to August 09, 2025, anyone can join this limited-time token airdrop event and earn rewards through simple tasks like deposits, trading, and referrals. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, this crypto airdrop is designed to maximize your earning potential with minimal effort.

August 1, 2025

What is XRP Ledger? Complete Beginner’s Guide to XRPL

The XRP Ledger processes over 1,500 transactions per second while using less energy than a single email server. If you’ve been wondering “what is XRP Ledger” or how it differs from other blockchain networks, you’re in the right place. This guide explains everything about XRPL in simple terms, perfect for beginners who want to understand this revolutionary payment system.

August 1, 2025

MEXC Boosts Stock Futures Selection with TRON, BITF, ICG and More

MEXC has expanded its innovative Stock Futures offering by adding five new trading options: ICG, BITF, ETHWSTOCK, TRON, and CRCL.

August 1, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

