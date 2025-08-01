What is Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality, and has the most validators securing its activity of any proof-of-stake protocol. Avalanche is blazingly fast, low cost, and green. Any smart contract-enabled application can outperform its competition on Avalanche.

Avalanche is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Avalanche investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check AVAX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Avalanche on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Avalanche buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Avalanche Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Avalanche, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AVAX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Avalanche price prediction page.

Avalanche Price History

Tracing AVAX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AVAX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Avalanche price history page.

Avalanche (AVAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Avalanche (AVAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AVAX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Avalanche (AVAX)

Looking for how to buy Avalanche? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Avalanche on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AVAX to Local Currencies

1 AVAX to VND ₫ 601,034.6 1 AVAX to AUD A$ 35.402 1 AVAX to GBP ￡ 17.13 1 AVAX to EUR € 19.8708 1 AVAX to USD $ 22.84 1 AVAX to MYR RM 97.2984 1 AVAX to TRY ₺ 927.0756 1 AVAX to JPY ¥ 3,426 1 AVAX to ARS ARS$ 31,330.5416 1 AVAX to RUB ₽ 1,852.0956 1 AVAX to INR ₹ 1,998.2716 1 AVAX to IDR Rp 374,426.1696 1 AVAX to KRW ₩ 31,854.948 1 AVAX to PHP ₱ 1,328.8312 1 AVAX to EGP ￡E. 1,109.1104 1 AVAX to BRL R$ 127.6756 1 AVAX to CAD C$ 31.5192 1 AVAX to BDT ৳ 2,790.5912 1 AVAX to NGN ₦ 34,976.9476 1 AVAX to UAH ₴ 952.1996 1 AVAX to VES Bs 2,809.32 1 AVAX to CLP $ 22,177.64 1 AVAX to PKR Rs 6,470.1152 1 AVAX to KZT ₸ 12,419.7068 1 AVAX to THB ฿ 748.4668 1 AVAX to TWD NT$ 683.3728 1 AVAX to AED د.إ 83.8228 1 AVAX to CHF Fr 18.5004 1 AVAX to HKD HK$ 179.294 1 AVAX to MAD .د.م 207.844 1 AVAX to MXN $ 430.0772 1 AVAX to PLN zł 85.4216 1 AVAX to RON лв 101.4096 1 AVAX to SEK kr 223.1468 1 AVAX to BGN лв 39.0564 1 AVAX to HUF Ft 7,994.2284 1 AVAX to CZK Kč 491.06 1 AVAX to KWD د.ك 6.98904 1 AVAX to ILS ₪ 77.4276

Avalanche Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Avalanche, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Avalanche What is the price of Avalanche (AVAX) today? The live price of Avalanche (AVAX) is 22.84 USD . What is the market cap of Avalanche (AVAX)? The current market cap of Avalanche is $ 9.64B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AVAX by its real-time market price of 22.84 USD . What is the circulating supply of Avalanche (AVAX)? The current circulating supply of Avalanche (AVAX) is 422.28M USD . What was the highest price of Avalanche (AVAX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Avalanche (AVAX) is 146.45 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Avalanche (AVAX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Avalanche (AVAX) is $ 32.24M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!