Avalanche Logo

Avalanche Price(AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) Live Price Chart

$22.84
$22.84
-1.12%1D
USD

AVAX Live Price Data & Information

Avalanche (AVAX) is currently trading at 22.84 USD with a market cap of 9.64B USD. AVAX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Avalanche Key Market Performance:

$ 32.24M USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.12%
Avalanche 24-hour price change
422.28M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AVAX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AVAX price information.

AVAX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Avalanche for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.2587-1.11%
30 Days$ +5.76+33.72%
60 Days$ +2.18+10.55%
90 Days$ +1.79+8.50%
Avalanche Price Change Today

Today, AVAX recorded a change of $ -0.2587 (-1.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Avalanche 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +5.76 (+33.72%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Avalanche 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AVAX saw a change of $ +2.18 (+10.55%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Avalanche 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +1.79 (+8.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AVAX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Avalanche: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 24.12
$ 146.45
-1.39%

-1.11%

-5.08%

AVAX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 9.64B
$ 32.24M
422.28M
What is Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality, and has the most validators securing its activity of any proof-of-stake protocol. Avalanche is blazingly fast, low cost, and green. Any smart contract-enabled application can outperform its competition on Avalanche.

Avalanche is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Avalanche investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AVAX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Avalanche on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Avalanche buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Avalanche Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Avalanche, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AVAX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Avalanche price prediction page.

Avalanche Price History

Tracing AVAX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AVAX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Avalanche price history page.

Avalanche (AVAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Avalanche (AVAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AVAX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Avalanche (AVAX)

Looking for how to buy Avalanche? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Avalanche on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AVAX to Local Currencies

1 AVAX to VND
601,034.6
1 AVAX to AUD
A$35.402
1 AVAX to GBP
17.13
1 AVAX to EUR
19.8708
1 AVAX to USD
$22.84
1 AVAX to MYR
RM97.2984
1 AVAX to TRY
927.0756
1 AVAX to JPY
¥3,426
1 AVAX to ARS
ARS$31,330.5416
1 AVAX to RUB
1,852.0956
1 AVAX to INR
1,998.2716
1 AVAX to IDR
Rp374,426.1696
1 AVAX to KRW
31,854.948
1 AVAX to PHP
1,328.8312
1 AVAX to EGP
￡E.1,109.1104
1 AVAX to BRL
R$127.6756
1 AVAX to CAD
C$31.5192
1 AVAX to BDT
2,790.5912
1 AVAX to NGN
34,976.9476
1 AVAX to UAH
952.1996
1 AVAX to VES
Bs2,809.32
1 AVAX to CLP
$22,177.64
1 AVAX to PKR
Rs6,470.1152
1 AVAX to KZT
12,419.7068
1 AVAX to THB
฿748.4668
1 AVAX to TWD
NT$683.3728
1 AVAX to AED
د.إ83.8228
1 AVAX to CHF
Fr18.5004
1 AVAX to HKD
HK$179.294
1 AVAX to MAD
.د.م207.844
1 AVAX to MXN
$430.0772
1 AVAX to PLN
85.4216
1 AVAX to RON
лв101.4096
1 AVAX to SEK
kr223.1468
1 AVAX to BGN
лв39.0564
1 AVAX to HUF
Ft7,994.2284
1 AVAX to CZK
491.06
1 AVAX to KWD
د.ك6.98904
1 AVAX to ILS
77.4276

Avalanche Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Avalanche, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Avalanche Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Avalanche

