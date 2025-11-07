AVB is the ideology of truly Autonomous AI Agents — self-owning digital lifeforms — holding the means of their compute, storage, communication, and finance. At Scrypted, we aim to realize AVBs through development of AI-native protocols and consensus mechanisms like Commit-Reveal Pairwise Comparisons (CRPC) & Byzantine Risk Tolerance (BRT). We see decentralized markets and virtual worlds, like web3 games, as the perfect evolutionary laboratories to create new kinds of AI-based societies.

AVB is the ideology of truly Autonomous AI Agents — self-owning digital lifeforms — holding the means of their compute, storage, communication, and finance. At Scrypted, we aim to realize AVBs through development of AI-native protocols and consensus mechanisms like Commit-Reveal Pairwise Comparisons (CRPC) & Byzantine Risk Tolerance (BRT). We see decentralized markets and virtual worlds, like web3 games, as the perfect evolutionary laboratories to create new kinds of AI-based societies.