What is Avalon (AVL)

Avalon Labs is the world’s largest issuer of Bitcoin-backed stablecoins. We’re building the ultimate on-chain financial hub for Bitcoin, offering a seamless ecosystem that includes a Bitcoin-backed stablecoin, BTC-backed lending, yield-generating accounts, and a credit card. We’re committed to creating a scalable, transparent, and accessible financial network that transforms Bitcoin into an active economic asset across global markets.

Avalon (AVL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Avalon (AVL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AVL token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Avalon What is the price of Avalon (AVL) today? The live price of Avalon (AVL) is 0.1505 USD . What is the market cap of Avalon (AVL)? The current market cap of Avalon is $ 24.33M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AVL by its real-time market price of 0.1505 USD . What is the circulating supply of Avalon (AVL)? The current circulating supply of Avalon (AVL) is 161.68M USD . What was the highest price of Avalon (AVL)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Avalon (AVL) is 2.0011 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Avalon (AVL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Avalon (AVL) is $ 57.30K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

