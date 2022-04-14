Avantis (AVNT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Avantis (AVNT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Avantis (AVNT) Information Avantis is a decentralized perpetuals exchange designed for high-leverage trading across crypto and real-world assets (RWAs), including FX, commodities, indices, and soon, equities. Backed by Pantera and Coinbase, Avantis is the largest DEX on Base by volumes, and brings institutional-grade products to DeFi, letting users trade with up to 500x leverage in a transparent, permissionless environment. Official Website: https://www.avantisfi.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.avantisfi.com/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x696F9436B67233384889472Cd7cD58A6fB5DF4f1 Buy AVNT Now!

Avantis (AVNT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Avantis (AVNT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 70.54M $ 70.54M $ 70.54M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 205.00M $ 205.00M $ 205.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 344.10M $ 344.10M $ 344.10M All-Time High: $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 All-Time Low: $ 0.17956381875221758 $ 0.17956381875221758 $ 0.17956381875221758 Current Price: $ 0.3441 $ 0.3441 $ 0.3441 Learn more about Avantis (AVNT) price

Avantis (AVNT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Avantis (AVNT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AVNT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AVNT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AVNT's tokenomics, explore AVNT token's live price!

Avantis (AVNT) Price History Analyzing the price history of AVNT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore AVNT Price History now!

AVNT Price Prediction Want to know where AVNT might be heading? Our AVNT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AVNT token's Price Prediction now!

