Aventus Logo

Aventus Price(AVT)

Aventus (AVT) Live Price Chart

$1.648
$1.648$1.648
-1.96%1D
USD

AVT Live Price Data & Information

Aventus (AVT) is currently trading at 1.648 USD with a market cap of 9.89M USD. AVT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Aventus Key Market Performance:

$ 83.96K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.96%
Aventus 24-hour price change
6.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AVT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

AVT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Aventus for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.03295-1.96%
30 Days$ +0.409+33.01%
60 Days$ +0.072+4.56%
90 Days$ +0.648+64.80%
Aventus Price Change Today

Today, AVT recorded a change of $ -0.03295 (-1.96%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Aventus 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.409 (+33.01%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Aventus 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AVT saw a change of $ +0.072 (+4.56%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Aventus 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.648 (+64.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AVT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Aventus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.625
$ 1.625$ 1.625

$ 1.735
$ 1.735$ 1.735

$ 4.52
$ 4.52$ 4.52

-0.67%

-1.96%

+0.48%

AVT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 9.89M
$ 9.89M$ 9.89M

$ 83.96K
$ 83.96K$ 83.96K

6.00M
6.00M 6.00M

What is Aventus (AVT)

The Aventus Network belongs to a new generation of composable blockchain networks built with the scalability and interoperability needed for real-world use cases, including asset tokenization and blockchain apps. It is capable of high transaction throughput, low and predictable transaction costs, and provides deterministic finality. The network currently operates as a Polkadot parachain with continued interoperability with Ethereum, and is used by several production applications. AVT is the token that powers the Aventus Network.

Aventus is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Aventus investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AVT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Aventus on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Aventus buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Aventus Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Aventus, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AVT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Aventus price prediction page.

Aventus Price History

Tracing AVT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AVT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Aventus price history page.

Aventus (AVT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Aventus (AVT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AVT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Aventus (AVT)

Looking for how to buy Aventus? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Aventus on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

AVT to Local Currencies

1 AVT to VND
43,367.12
1 AVT to AUD
A$2.5544
1 AVT to GBP
1.236
1 AVT to EUR
1.43376
1 AVT to USD
$1.648
1 AVT to MYR
RM7.02048
1 AVT to TRY
67.02416
1 AVT to JPY
¥247.2
1 AVT to ARS
ARS$2,260.62752
1 AVT to RUB
133.6528
1 AVT to INR
144.16704
1 AVT to IDR
Rp27,016.38912
1 AVT to KRW
2,295.252
1 AVT to PHP
95.84768
1 AVT to EGP
￡E.80.02688
1 AVT to BRL
R$9.2288
1 AVT to CAD
C$2.27424
1 AVT to BDT
201.35264
1 AVT to NGN
2,523.73072
1 AVT to UAH
68.70512
1 AVT to VES
Bs202.704
1 AVT to CLP
$1,598.56
1 AVT to PKR
Rs467.24096
1 AVT to KZT
896.13296
1 AVT to THB
฿53.972
1 AVT to TWD
NT$49.29168
1 AVT to AED
د.إ6.04816
1 AVT to CHF
Fr1.33488
1 AVT to HKD
HK$12.92032
1 AVT to MAD
.د.م15.02976
1 AVT to MXN
$31.08128
1 AVT to PLN
6.16352
1 AVT to RON
лв7.31712
1 AVT to SEK
kr16.11744
1 AVT to BGN
лв2.81808
1 AVT to HUF
Ft577.22848
1 AVT to CZK
35.46496
1 AVT to KWD
د.ك0.504288
1 AVT to ILS
5.58672

Aventus Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Aventus, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Aventus Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aventus

