Aventus (AVT) Information The Aventus Network belongs to a new generation of composable blockchain networks built with the scalability and interoperability needed for real-world use cases, including asset tokenization and blockchain apps. It is capable of high transaction throughput, low and predictable transaction costs, and provides deterministic finality. The network currently operates as a Polkadot parachain with continued interoperability with Ethereum, and is used by several production applications. AVT is the token that powers the Aventus Network. Official Website: https://www.aventus.io/ Whitepaper: https://www.aventus.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Aventus_Whitepaper-May-2022-Update.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0d88ed6e74bbfd96b831231638b66c05571e824f Buy AVT Now!

Aventus (AVT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aventus (AVT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.55M $ 9.55M $ 9.55M Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 6.00M $ 6.00M $ 6.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.92M $ 15.92M $ 15.92M All-Time High: $ 4.52 $ 4.52 $ 4.52 All-Time Low: $ 0.0291590858799 $ 0.0291590858799 $ 0.0291590858799 Current Price: $ 1.592 $ 1.592 $ 1.592 Learn more about Aventus (AVT) price

Aventus (AVT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aventus (AVT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AVT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AVT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AVT's tokenomics, explore AVT token's live price!

Aventus (AVT) Price History Analyzing the price history of AVT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

AVT Price Prediction Want to know where AVT might be heading? Our AVT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

