Aventus (AVT) Tokenomics

Aventus (AVT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Aventus (AVT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Aventus (AVT) Information

The Aventus Network belongs to a new generation of composable blockchain networks built with the scalability and interoperability needed for real-world use cases, including asset tokenization and blockchain apps. It is capable of high transaction throughput, low and predictable transaction costs, and provides deterministic finality. The network currently operates as a Polkadot parachain with continued interoperability with Ethereum, and is used by several production applications. AVT is the token that powers the Aventus Network.

Official Website:
https://www.aventus.io/
Whitepaper:
https://www.aventus.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Aventus_Whitepaper-May-2022-Update.pdf
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x0d88ed6e74bbfd96b831231638b66c05571e824f

Aventus (AVT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aventus (AVT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 9.55M
$ 9.55M$ 9.55M
Total Supply:
$ 10.00M
$ 10.00M$ 10.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 6.00M
$ 6.00M$ 6.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 15.92M
$ 15.92M$ 15.92M
All-Time High:
$ 4.52
$ 4.52$ 4.52
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0291590858799
$ 0.0291590858799$ 0.0291590858799
Current Price:
$ 1.592
$ 1.592$ 1.592

Aventus (AVT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Aventus (AVT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of AVT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many AVT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand AVT's tokenomics, explore AVT token's live price!

How to Buy AVT

Interested in adding Aventus (AVT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy AVT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.

Aventus (AVT) Price History

Analyzing the price history of AVT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

AVT Price Prediction

Want to know where AVT might be heading? Our AVT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.