More About AWARE

AWARE Price Info

AWARE Whitepaper

AWARE Official Website

AWARE Tokenomics

AWARE Price Forecast

AWARE History

AWARE Buying Guide

AWARE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

AWARE Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ChainAware Logo

ChainAware Price(AWARE)

ChainAware (AWARE) Live Price Chart

$0.007263
$0.007263$0.007263
+6.62%1D
USD

AWARE Live Price Data & Information

ChainAware (AWARE) is currently trading at 0.007263 USD with a market cap of 267.46K USD. AWARE to USD price is updated in real-time.

ChainAware Key Market Performance:

$ 347.25 USD
24-hour trading volume
+6.62%
ChainAware 24-hour price change
36.83M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AWARE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AWARE price information.

AWARE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ChainAware for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00045096+6.62%
30 Days$ +0.000793+12.25%
60 Days$ -0.004187-36.57%
90 Days$ +0.001148+18.77%
ChainAware Price Change Today

Today, AWARE recorded a change of $ +0.00045096 (+6.62%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ChainAware 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000793 (+12.25%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ChainAware 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AWARE saw a change of $ -0.004187 (-36.57%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ChainAware 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.001148 (+18.77%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AWARE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ChainAware: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.006368
$ 0.006368$ 0.006368

$ 0.007263
$ 0.007263$ 0.007263

$ 501
$ 501$ 501

0.00%

+6.62%

+13.84%

AWARE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 267.46K
$ 267.46K$ 267.46K

$ 347.25
$ 347.25$ 347.25

36.83M
36.83M 36.83M

What is ChainAware (AWARE)

ChainAware is an AI-powered platform offering a real-time fraud detector, rug pull alerts, and a Wallet Auditor with a trust score (0-100) to help individual users confidently navigate Web3. By analyzing transaction histories, behavioral patterns, and liquidity pools, it predicts and flags high-risk interactions while also providing a credit score that opens doors to better lending rates and partnership opportunities.

ChainAware is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ChainAware investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AWARE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ChainAware on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ChainAware buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ChainAware Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ChainAware, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AWARE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ChainAware price prediction page.

ChainAware Price History

Tracing AWARE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AWARE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ChainAware price history page.

ChainAware (AWARE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ChainAware (AWARE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AWARE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ChainAware (AWARE)

Looking for how to buy ChainAware? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ChainAware on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AWARE to Local Currencies

1 AWARE to VND
191.125845
1 AWARE to AUD
A$0.01125765
1 AWARE to GBP
0.00544725
1 AWARE to EUR
0.00631881
1 AWARE to USD
$0.007263
1 AWARE to MYR
RM0.03094038
1 AWARE to TRY
0.29538621
1 AWARE to JPY
¥1.08945
1 AWARE to ARS
ARS$9.96294762
1 AWARE to RUB
0.5890293
1 AWARE to INR
0.63536724
1 AWARE to IDR
Rp119.06555472
1 AWARE to KRW
10.11554325
1 AWARE to PHP
0.42241608
1 AWARE to EGP
￡E.0.35269128
1 AWARE to BRL
R$0.0406728
1 AWARE to CAD
C$0.01002294
1 AWARE to BDT
0.88739334
1 AWARE to NGN
11.12248557
1 AWARE to UAH
0.30279447
1 AWARE to VES
Bs0.893349
1 AWARE to CLP
$7.04511
1 AWARE to PKR
Rs2.05920576
1 AWARE to KZT
3.94940151
1 AWARE to THB
฿0.23786325
1 AWARE to TWD
NT$0.21723633
1 AWARE to AED
د.إ0.02665521
1 AWARE to CHF
Fr0.00588303
1 AWARE to HKD
HK$0.05694192
1 AWARE to MAD
.د.م0.06623856
1 AWARE to MXN
$0.13698018
1 AWARE to PLN
0.02716362
1 AWARE to RON
лв0.03224772
1 AWARE to SEK
kr0.07103214
1 AWARE to BGN
лв0.01241973
1 AWARE to HUF
Ft2.54393838
1 AWARE to CZK
0.15629976
1 AWARE to KWD
د.ك0.002222478
1 AWARE to ILS
0.02462157

ChainAware Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ChainAware, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ChainAware Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ChainAware

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

AWARE
AWARE
USD
USD

1 AWARE = 0.007263 USD

Trade

AWAREUSDT
$0.007263
$0.007263$0.007263
+14.05%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee