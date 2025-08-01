More About AXS

Axie Infinity Logo

Axie Infinity Price(AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) Live Price Chart

$2.309
$2.309$2.309
-2.73%1D
USD

AXS Live Price Data & Information

Axie Infinity (AXS) is currently trading at 2.304 USD with a market cap of 383.45M USD. AXS to USD price is updated in real-time.

Axie Infinity Key Market Performance:

$ 1.06M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.73%
Axie Infinity 24-hour price change
166.43M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AXS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AXS price information.

AXS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Axie Infinity for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0648-2.73%
30 Days$ +0.177+8.32%
60 Days$ -0.26-10.15%
90 Days$ -0.301-11.56%
Axie Infinity Price Change Today

Today, AXS recorded a change of $ -0.0648 (-2.73%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Axie Infinity 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.177 (+8.32%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Axie Infinity 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AXS saw a change of $ -0.26 (-10.15%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Axie Infinity 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.301 (-11.56%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AXS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Axie Infinity: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 2.298
$ 2.298$ 2.298

$ 2.466
$ 2.466$ 2.466

$ 165.523
$ 165.523$ 165.523

-0.95%

-2.73%

-9.69%

AXS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 383.45M
$ 383.45M$ 383.45M

$ 1.06M
$ 1.06M$ 1.06M

166.43M
166.43M 166.43M

What is Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that is partially owned and operated by its players. AXS is the unique governance token of Axie Infinity, which is used to participate in key governance votes. It will give holders a say in how funds in the Axie Community Treasury are spent. Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) are the glue that binds all Axie community members together. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn $ AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives.

Axie Infinity is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Axie Infinity investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AXS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Axie Infinity on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Axie Infinity buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Axie Infinity Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Axie Infinity, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AXS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Axie Infinity price prediction page.

Axie Infinity Price History

Tracing AXS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AXS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Axie Infinity price history page.

Axie Infinity (AXS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Axie Infinity (AXS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AXS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Axie Infinity (AXS)

Looking for how to buy Axie Infinity? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Axie Infinity on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AXS to Local Currencies

1 AXS to VND
60,629.76
1 AXS to AUD
A$3.5712
1 AXS to GBP
1.728
1 AXS to EUR
2.00448
1 AXS to USD
$2.304
1 AXS to MYR
RM9.81504
1 AXS to TRY
93.70368
1 AXS to JPY
¥345.6
1 AXS to ARS
ARS$3,160.48896
1 AXS to RUB
186.8544
1 AXS to INR
201.55392
1 AXS to IDR
Rp37,770.48576
1 AXS to KRW
3,208.896
1 AXS to PHP
134.00064
1 AXS to EGP
￡E.111.88224
1 AXS to BRL
R$12.9024
1 AXS to CAD
C$3.17952
1 AXS to BDT
281.50272
1 AXS to NGN
3,528.32256
1 AXS to UAH
96.05376
1 AXS to VES
Bs283.392
1 AXS to CLP
$2,234.88
1 AXS to PKR
Rs653.23008
1 AXS to KZT
1,252.84608
1 AXS to THB
฿75.456
1 AXS to TWD
NT$68.91264
1 AXS to AED
د.إ8.45568
1 AXS to CHF
Fr1.86624
1 AXS to HKD
HK$18.06336
1 AXS to MAD
.د.م21.01248
1 AXS to MXN
$43.45344
1 AXS to PLN
8.61696
1 AXS to RON
лв10.22976
1 AXS to SEK
kr22.53312
1 AXS to BGN
лв3.93984
1 AXS to HUF
Ft806.99904
1 AXS to CZK
49.58208
1 AXS to KWD
د.ك0.705024
1 AXS to ILS
7.81056

Axie Infinity Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Axie Infinity, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Axie Infinity Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Axie Infinity

