aZen (AZEN) Live Price Chart

$0.002237
$0.002237$0.002237
0.00%1D
AZEN Live Price Data & Information

aZen (AZEN) is currently trading at 0.002237 USD with a market cap of -- USD. AZEN to USD price is updated in real-time.

aZen Key Market Performance:

$ 36.79K USD
24-hour trading volume
0.00%
aZen 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AZEN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

AZEN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of aZen for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ +0.000007+0.31%
60 Days$ -0.000123-5.22%
90 Days$ +0.000737+49.13%
aZen Price Change Today

Today, AZEN recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

aZen 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000007 (+0.31%), showing the token's short-term performance.

aZen 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AZEN saw a change of $ -0.000123 (-5.22%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

aZen 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000737 (+49.13%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AZEN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of aZen: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.002201
$ 0.002201$ 0.002201

$ 0.002296
$ 0.002296$ 0.002296

$ 0.015
$ 0.015$ 0.015

+1.22%

0.00%

+0.62%

AZEN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 36.79K
$ 36.79K$ 36.79K

--
----

What is aZen (AZEN)

aZen delivers a powerful and scalable computing layer designed to support AI, data analytics and Web2+Web3 applications. Its ecosystem seamlessly combines protocol-level AI orchestration, enterprise-grade hardware, and a unified application hub: bridging the worlds of DePIN and DeFAI (Decentralized Finance + AI).

aZen is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your aZen investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AZEN staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about aZen on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your aZen buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

aZen Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as aZen, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AZEN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our aZen price prediction page.

aZen Price History

Tracing AZEN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AZEN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our aZen price history page.

aZen (AZEN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of aZen (AZEN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AZEN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy aZen (AZEN)

Looking for how to buy aZen? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase aZen on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

AZEN to Local Currencies

1 AZEN to VND
58.866655
1 AZEN to AUD
A$0.00346735
1 AZEN to GBP
0.00167775
1 AZEN to EUR
0.00194619
1 AZEN to USD
$0.002237
1 AZEN to MYR
RM0.00952962
1 AZEN to TRY
0.09097879
1 AZEN to JPY
¥0.33555
1 AZEN to ARS
ARS$3.06858238
1 AZEN to RUB
0.18139833
1 AZEN to INR
0.19569276
1 AZEN to IDR
Rp36.67212528
1 AZEN to KRW
3.11558175
1 AZEN to PHP
0.13010392
1 AZEN to EGP
￡E.0.10862872
1 AZEN to BRL
R$0.0125272
1 AZEN to CAD
C$0.00308706
1 AZEN to BDT
0.27331666
1 AZEN to NGN
3.42571943
1 AZEN to UAH
0.09326053
1 AZEN to VES
Bs0.275151
1 AZEN to CLP
$2.16989
1 AZEN to PKR
Rs0.63423424
1 AZEN to KZT
1.21641349
1 AZEN to THB
฿0.07326175
1 AZEN to TWD
NT$0.06690867
1 AZEN to AED
د.إ0.00820979
1 AZEN to CHF
Fr0.00181197
1 AZEN to HKD
HK$0.01753808
1 AZEN to MAD
.د.م0.02040144
1 AZEN to MXN
$0.04218982
1 AZEN to PLN
0.00836638
1 AZEN to RON
лв0.00993228
1 AZEN to SEK
kr0.02187786
1 AZEN to BGN
лв0.00382527
1 AZEN to HUF
Ft0.78353162
1 AZEN to CZK
0.04814024
1 AZEN to KWD
د.ك0.000684522
1 AZEN to ILS
0.00758343

aZen Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of aZen, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official aZen Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About aZen

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

