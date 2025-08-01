More About AZIT

Azit Logo

Azit Price(AZIT)

Azit (AZIT) Live Price Chart

$0,01365
$0,01365$0,01365
-1,15%1D
USD

AZIT Live Price Data & Information

Azit (AZIT) is currently trading at 0,01365 USD with a market cap of 4,64M USD. AZIT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Azit Key Market Performance:

$ 26,40K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1,15%
Azit 24-hour price change
339,86M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AZIT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AZIT price information.

AZIT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Azit for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0,0001588-1,15%
30 Days$ +0,00038+2,86%
60 Days$ +0,00045+3,40%
90 Days$ +0,0004+3,01%
Azit Price Change Today

Today, AZIT recorded a change of $ -0,0001588 (-1,15%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Azit 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0,00038 (+2,86%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Azit 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AZIT saw a change of $ +0,00045 (+3,40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Azit 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0,0004 (+3,01%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AZIT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Azit: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0,01365
$ 0,01365$ 0,01365

$ 0,01392
$ 0,01392$ 0,01392

$ 1,0892
$ 1,0892$ 1,0892

0,00%

-1,15%

-3,81%

AZIT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 4,64M
$ 4,64M$ 4,64M

$ 26,40K
$ 26,40K$ 26,40K

339,86M
339,86M 339,86M

What is Azit (AZIT)

Azit is a blockchain-based, point integration platform for real estate and residential services. Azit partners with companies like Dabang and WeMatch Daisa which are no. 1 real estate and moving service in Korea. Partners are interlocked with Azit DAPP where users can exchange their mileage point against AZIT Token to use the proper residential service in need.

Azit is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Azit investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AZIT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Azit on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Azit buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Azit Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Azit, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AZIT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Azit price prediction page.

Azit Price History

Tracing AZIT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AZIT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Azit price history page.

Azit (AZIT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Azit (AZIT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AZIT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Azit (AZIT)

Looking for how to buy Azit? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Azit on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AZIT to Local Currencies

1 AZIT to VND
359,19975
1 AZIT to AUD
A$0,0211575
1 AZIT to GBP
0,0102375
1 AZIT to EUR
0,0118755
1 AZIT to USD
$0,01365
1 AZIT to MYR
RM0,058149
1 AZIT to TRY
0,5540535
1 AZIT to JPY
¥2,0475
1 AZIT to ARS
ARS$18,724251
1 AZIT to RUB
1,1068785
1 AZIT to INR
1,1942385
1 AZIT to IDR
Rp223,770456
1 AZIT to KRW
19,037655
1 AZIT to PHP
0,794157
1 AZIT to EGP
￡E.0,662844
1 AZIT to BRL
R$0,0763035
1 AZIT to CAD
C$0,018837
1 AZIT to BDT
1,667757
1 AZIT to NGN
20,9034735
1 AZIT to UAH
0,5690685
1 AZIT to VES
Bs1,67895
1 AZIT to CLP
$13,25415
1 AZIT to PKR
Rs3,866772
1 AZIT to KZT
7,4224605
1 AZIT to THB
฿0,4473105
1 AZIT to TWD
NT$0,408408
1 AZIT to AED
د.إ0,0500955
1 AZIT to CHF
Fr0,0110565
1 AZIT to HKD
HK$0,1071525
1 AZIT to MAD
.د.م0,124215
1 AZIT to MXN
$0,2570295
1 AZIT to PLN
0,051051
1 AZIT to RON
лв0,060606
1 AZIT to SEK
kr0,133224
1 AZIT to BGN
лв0,0233415
1 AZIT to HUF
Ft4,7776365
1 AZIT to CZK
0,293475
1 AZIT to KWD
د.ك0,0041769
1 AZIT to ILS
0,0462735

Azit Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Azit, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Azit Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Azit

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It's that time again—time to flip open today's mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you're climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we've got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let's dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today's Dropee question is: We're updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum's 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple's Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you're a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you'll discover how XRP's unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

