Azuro Logo

Azuro Price(AZUR)

Azuro (AZUR) Live Price Chart

AZUR Live Price Data & Information

Azuro (AZUR) is currently trading at 0.005619 USD with a market cap of 1.13M USD. AZUR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Azuro Key Market Performance:

$ 28.01K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.00%
Azuro 24-hour price change
200.74M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AZUR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AZUR price information.

AZUR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Azuro for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00005677-1.00%
30 Days$ -0.000664-10.57%
60 Days$ -0.003326-37.19%
90 Days$ -0.002362-29.60%
Azuro Price Change Today

Today, AZUR recorded a change of $ -0.00005677 (-1.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Azuro 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000664 (-10.57%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Azuro 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AZUR saw a change of $ -0.003326 (-37.19%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Azuro 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.002362 (-29.60%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AZUR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Azuro: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

AZUR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Azuro (AZUR)

Azuro is the liquidity, oracle & tooling solution for EVM chains to support powerful prediction app ecosystems.

Azuro is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Azuro investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AZUR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Azuro on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Azuro buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Azuro Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Azuro, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AZUR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Azuro price prediction page.

Azuro Price History

Tracing AZUR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AZUR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Azuro price history page.

Azuro (AZUR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Azuro (AZUR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AZUR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Azuro (AZUR)

Looking for how to buy Azuro? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Azuro on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AZUR to Local Currencies

1 AZUR to VND
147.863985
1 AZUR to AUD
A$0.00870945
1 AZUR to GBP
0.00421425
1 AZUR to EUR
0.00488853
1 AZUR to USD
$0.005619
1 AZUR to MYR
RM0.02393694
1 AZUR to TRY
0.22852473
1 AZUR to JPY
¥0.84285
1 AZUR to ARS
ARS$7.70780706
1 AZUR to RUB
0.45564471
1 AZUR to INR
0.49155012
1 AZUR to IDR
Rp92.11473936
1 AZUR to KRW
7.82586225
1 AZUR to PHP
0.32680104
1 AZUR to EGP
￡E.0.27285864
1 AZUR to BRL
R$0.0314664
1 AZUR to CAD
C$0.00775422
1 AZUR to BDT
0.68652942
1 AZUR to NGN
8.60488041
1 AZUR to UAH
0.23425611
1 AZUR to VES
Bs0.691137
1 AZUR to CLP
$5.45043
1 AZUR to PKR
Rs1.59309888
1 AZUR to KZT
3.05544363
1 AZUR to THB
฿0.18402225
1 AZUR to TWD
NT$0.16806429
1 AZUR to AED
د.إ0.02062173
1 AZUR to CHF
Fr0.00455139
1 AZUR to HKD
HK$0.04405296
1 AZUR to MAD
.د.م0.05124528
1 AZUR to MXN
$0.10597434
1 AZUR to PLN
0.02101506
1 AZUR to RON
лв0.02494836
1 AZUR to SEK
kr0.05495382
1 AZUR to BGN
лв0.00960849
1 AZUR to HUF
Ft1.96811094
1 AZUR to CZK
0.12092088
1 AZUR to KWD
د.ك0.001719414
1 AZUR to ILS
0.01904841

Azuro Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Azuro, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Azuro Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Azuro

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

