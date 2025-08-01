What is Azuro (AZUR)

Azuro is the liquidity, oracle & tooling solution for EVM chains to support powerful prediction app ecosystems.

Azuro is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Azuro investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check AZUR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Azuro on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Azuro buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Azuro Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Azuro, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AZUR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Azuro price prediction page.

Azuro Price History

Tracing AZUR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AZUR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Azuro price history page.

Azuro (AZUR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Azuro (AZUR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AZUR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Azuro (AZUR)

Looking for how to buy Azuro? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Azuro on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AZUR to Local Currencies

1 AZUR to VND ₫ 147.863985 1 AZUR to AUD A$ 0.00870945 1 AZUR to GBP ￡ 0.00421425 1 AZUR to EUR € 0.00488853 1 AZUR to USD $ 0.005619 1 AZUR to MYR RM 0.02393694 1 AZUR to TRY ₺ 0.22852473 1 AZUR to JPY ¥ 0.84285 1 AZUR to ARS ARS$ 7.70780706 1 AZUR to RUB ₽ 0.45564471 1 AZUR to INR ₹ 0.49155012 1 AZUR to IDR Rp 92.11473936 1 AZUR to KRW ₩ 7.82586225 1 AZUR to PHP ₱ 0.32680104 1 AZUR to EGP ￡E. 0.27285864 1 AZUR to BRL R$ 0.0314664 1 AZUR to CAD C$ 0.00775422 1 AZUR to BDT ৳ 0.68652942 1 AZUR to NGN ₦ 8.60488041 1 AZUR to UAH ₴ 0.23425611 1 AZUR to VES Bs 0.691137 1 AZUR to CLP $ 5.45043 1 AZUR to PKR Rs 1.59309888 1 AZUR to KZT ₸ 3.05544363 1 AZUR to THB ฿ 0.18402225 1 AZUR to TWD NT$ 0.16806429 1 AZUR to AED د.إ 0.02062173 1 AZUR to CHF Fr 0.00455139 1 AZUR to HKD HK$ 0.04405296 1 AZUR to MAD .د.م 0.05124528 1 AZUR to MXN $ 0.10597434 1 AZUR to PLN zł 0.02101506 1 AZUR to RON лв 0.02494836 1 AZUR to SEK kr 0.05495382 1 AZUR to BGN лв 0.00960849 1 AZUR to HUF Ft 1.96811094 1 AZUR to CZK Kč 0.12092088 1 AZUR to KWD د.ك 0.001719414 1 AZUR to ILS ₪ 0.01904841

Azuro Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Azuro, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Azuro What is the price of Azuro (AZUR) today? The live price of Azuro (AZUR) is 0.005619 USD . What is the market cap of Azuro (AZUR)? The current market cap of Azuro is $ 1.13M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AZUR by its real-time market price of 0.005619 USD . What is the circulating supply of Azuro (AZUR)? The current circulating supply of Azuro (AZUR) is 200.74M USD . What was the highest price of Azuro (AZUR)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Azuro (AZUR) is 0.23903 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Azuro (AZUR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Azuro (AZUR) is $ 28.01K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!