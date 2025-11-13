Japan Wins Red Bull BC One World Final In Tokyo

The post Japan Wins Red Bull BC One World Final In Tokyo appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. B-boy Issin and B-girl Riko show off their 2025 Red Bull BC One World Final champions’ belts. Red Bull Content Pool On December 9, a different kind of battle made history at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Arena. In front of thousands of ecstatic fans, Japan’s Issin Hishikawa and Riko Tsukaho were crowned champions at the 2025 Red Bull BC One World Final. This marks the first time that both a b-boy and b-girl from the World Final host country have won their respective events. BC One is a premier competition in the world of breaking, one that demands extraordinary consistency and stamina. Winning the belt is a career-defining moment for the few who reach that level. For Japan, a nation with a deep history in breaking that has evolved into a highly competitive scene, this sweep on home turf is a definitive statement of its dominance in the modern era. On the B-boy side, the final was a prime example of Japan’s deep breaking talent. Issin’s final opponent was Haruto, not only a fellow Japanese but also a fellow member of Body Carnival crew. Both are known for their physical prowess and creative combinations–Issin leaning more towards the former and Haruto the latter. The two breakers gave it their all, noticeably at their limits in the third round but finishing strong, with Issin eking out his first-ever BC One world title in a 3-2 judges’ decision. According to PR Newswire, this win was a life goal for Issin. “When I was a kid and started breaking, my dream was to win Red Bull BC One,” said B-Boy Issin. “Winning such a big title in front of my home crowd makes it even more special. The energy from everyone in Japan gave me so much strength.” Women’s champion Riko expressed similar…