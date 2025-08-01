What is B3 Base (B3)

B3 is a groundbreaking blockchain project reimagining how games and gaming infrastructure interact with Web3 technology. Built as a Layer 3 settlement layer on Base (the “Protocol” or “B3”), B3 focuses on addressing critical industry pain points that have hindered the mainstream adoption of blockchain-based gaming. Through its innovative Open Gaming ecosystem, B3 aims to bridge the gap between developers and players by offering a seamless, interconnected platform that combines advanced technology with user-friendly design.

B3 Base is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your B3 Base investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check B3 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about B3 Base on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your B3 Base buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

B3 Base Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as B3 Base, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of B3? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our B3 Base price prediction page.

B3 Base Price History

Tracing B3's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing B3's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our B3 Base price history page.

B3 Base (B3) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of B3 Base (B3) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about B3 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy B3 Base (B3)

Looking for how to buy B3 Base? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase B3 Base on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

B3 to Local Currencies

1 B3 to VND ₫ 83.57644 1 B3 to AUD A$ 0.0049228 1 B3 to GBP ￡ 0.002382 1 B3 to EUR € 0.00276312 1 B3 to USD $ 0.003176 1 B3 to MYR RM 0.01352976 1 B3 to TRY ₺ 0.12916792 1 B3 to JPY ¥ 0.4764 1 B3 to ARS ARS$ 4.35664624 1 B3 to RUB ₽ 0.25754184 1 B3 to INR ₹ 0.27783648 1 B3 to IDR Rp 52.06556544 1 B3 to KRW ₩ 4.423374 1 B3 to PHP ₱ 0.18471616 1 B3 to EGP ￡E. 0.15425832 1 B3 to BRL R$ 0.0177856 1 B3 to CAD C$ 0.00438288 1 B3 to BDT ৳ 0.38804368 1 B3 to NGN ₦ 4.86369464 1 B3 to UAH ₴ 0.13240744 1 B3 to VES Bs 0.390648 1 B3 to CLP $ 3.08072 1 B3 to PKR Rs 0.90045952 1 B3 to KZT ₸ 1.72701352 1 B3 to THB ฿ 0.10398224 1 B3 to TWD NT$ 0.09499416 1 B3 to AED د.إ 0.01165592 1 B3 to CHF Fr 0.00257256 1 B3 to HKD HK$ 0.02489984 1 B3 to MAD .د.م 0.02896512 1 B3 to MXN $ 0.05989936 1 B3 to PLN zł 0.01187824 1 B3 to RON лв 0.01410144 1 B3 to SEK kr 0.03106128 1 B3 to BGN лв 0.00543096 1 B3 to HUF Ft 1.11242576 1 B3 to CZK Kč 0.06834752 1 B3 to KWD د.ك 0.000971856 1 B3 to ILS ₪ 0.01076664

B3 Base Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of B3 Base, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About B3 Base What is the price of B3 Base (B3) today? The live price of B3 Base (B3) is 0.003176 USD . What is the market cap of B3 Base (B3)? The current market cap of B3 Base is $ 67.63M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of B3 by its real-time market price of 0.003176 USD . What is the circulating supply of B3 Base (B3)? The current circulating supply of B3 Base (B3) is 21.29B USD . What was the highest price of B3 Base (B3)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of B3 Base (B3) is 0.019926 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of B3 Base (B3)? The 24-hour trading volume of B3 Base (B3) is $ 869.20K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!