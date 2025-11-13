The post OranjeBTC Adds 7 Bitcoin to Holdings Before B3 Listing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → OranjeBTC, Brazil’s Bitcoin-native firm, recently added 7 BTC to its treasury at an average price of $110,613 each, bringing total holdings to 3,708 BTC valued at approximately $390.9 million as of October 27, 2025, with a year-to-date yield of 1.82%. OranjeBTC’s latest acquisition: 7 Bitcoin purchased for $774,000, enhancing its position ahead of B3 listing. The firm now maintains 3,708 BTC in total, reflecting steady accumulation through spot buys and derivatives. BTC-per-share ratio reaches 2,278 satoshis, up from prior periods, with no share repurchases reported. Discover OranjeBTC’s latest Bitcoin acquisition: 7 BTC added at $110,613 each, totaling 3,708 BTC worth $390.9M. Explore Brazil’s Bitcoin treasury pioneer ahead of B3 debut—stay informed on crypto trends today! What is OranjeBTC’s Current Bitcoin Holdings and Acquisition Strategy? OranjeBTC, Brazil’s pioneering Bitcoin-native firm, holds 3,708 BTC as of October 27, 2025, following the purchase of an additional 7 Bitcoin at an average price of $110,613 each, totaling about $774,000. This move aligns with the company’s consistent treasury management approach, which emphasizes long-term accumulation over speculative trading. The holdings are valued at roughly $390.9…

The post Brazil’s OranjeBTC Goes Public, Boosts LATAM Bitcoin Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brazil witnessed something new today on its B3 stock exchange — a company going public not for its products, but for its Bitcoin. OranjeBTC, a Brazilian firm founded by former Bridgewater Associates executive Guilherme Gomes, began trading today on B3, the São Paulo–based exchange that anchors Latin America’s capital markets. Backed by some of the biggest names in global crypto, the company enters public markets holding 3,675 BTC instantly becoming the region’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder. At current prices, its holdings are worth more than $444 million. Their haul dwarfs the 605 bitcoin held by fellow Brazilian fintech Méliuz, which last year became the country’s first listed firm to adopt a Bitcoin treasury strategy. The company’s model mirrors Strategy’s playbook in the United States: issue convertible debt, raise capital, and buy Bitcoin. Earlier this year, OranjeBTC secured a $210 million investment from Brazil’s largest bank, Itaú, through its investment arm Itaú BBA, positioning its BTC reserves as a long-term strategic asset. That financing round also attracted heavyweight backers including Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas, FalconX, and Adam Back of Blockstream, alongside U.S. funds Off the Chain Capital and ParaFi Capital. Bitcoin education for future investors But Gomes insists OranjeBTC’s vision goes beyond balance sheets. The company is launching an educational platform designed to teach shareholders and institutional investors about Bitcoin’s monetary properties — what it calls a “learning layer” for Brazil’s next generation of savers. “We want to be an information center and help Brazilians and Latin Americans understand what money is, the role of a tangible asset, and how Bitcoin works,” Gomes told WIRED en Español in September. The mechanics of the listing will follow a reverse IPO, with OranjeBTC merging into Intergraus, already listed on B3. After the transaction, about 85% of shares will…

