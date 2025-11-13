‘Three Wisest Men’ Will Remind You Of ‘Your Own Nutty Family,’ Say Stars

Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker star in "Three Wisest Men." Credit: ©2025 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Craig Minielly "So with these movies, there are a ton of inside jokes, and we think they're really funny, and at firse we wonder if the audience will get them, but then we all agree, 'of course they will!" This is Paul Campbell joking about about making Three Wisest Men, the third film in a trilogy, that includes Three Wise Men and a Baby and Three Wise Men and a Boy. In addition to Campbell, the films star Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker as the Brenner brothers; Stephan, Taylor and Luke, respectively. In this installment, the siblings lives are more chaotic than ever as Luke is expecting twins, Taylor is considering a monumental out-of-state job opportunity, and Stephan attempts to plan for his upcoming nuptials. On top of all of this, their mom has put their childhood home up for sale, making this their final Christmas in the Brenner house. As they navigate adulting at a level they have yet to reach, the men must learn once again to lean on one another, to conquer the newest challenges in their lives and, most crucially, try to have the best Christmas ever. Campbell says that the biggest difference in this movie is that, "the boys have kind of grown up." Hynes laughs as he says, "Yeah, I had to stretch myself as a person and as an actor, more than I ever have, because I'm a very immature person. This was a big challenge for me." With this narrative at the center of this film, Campbell reveals that, "We really designed this third to be the big finale, in which we really complete everybody's journey." However, Hynes is quick to jump in to say, "But…