Chloe Flower Honors Women Composers With ‘She Composed: The Holidays’

The post Chloe Flower Honors Women Composers With ‘She Composed: The Holidays’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chloe Flower’s She Composed: The Holidays Harold Julian Chloe Flower knows her music history. It’s hard for her not to. She’s spent her life dedicated to the craft, becoming one of the most respected and renowned pianists and composers of her generation. With her musical talent, stunning beauty, and natural charisma, Flower has brought classical music into the mainstream, collaborating with artists such as Celine Dion, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, and Nas. Flower’s iconic performance with rapper Cardi B at the 2019 Grammys propelled her and the interest in classical music overnight. From there, she infused contemporary pop styles with the refined elegance of classical traditional sounds, a style she coined as “popsical.” She released several albums and EPs, all with a fresh take on the traditional chamber music. While she’s not composing, arranging, or performing, she advocates for music equality and uplifts women in these spaces. Flower may be the new face of classic music, but she makes it known she remembers the women who came before her. It’s why her latest album is called She Composed: The Holidays. While planning for her Christmas release, Flower began researching composers and discovered that women wrote less than 1% of the music performed during the holiday season. She decided to highlight these great, underrepresented female composers who had often been ignored or forgotten throughout history. “The holidays are my favorite time of year,” Flower says over Zoom from her home in New York. “I’ve heard so many versions of ‘Sleigh Ride’ and [George Frideric] Handel’s ‘Messiah, HWV 56.’ There are just so many Christmas pieces that are known, which are stunning, but there’s actually so many women-composed holiday music out there that haven’t been given the opportunity to be performed.” Chloe Flower’s She Composed: The Holidays Chloe Flower She…