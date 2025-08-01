More About BABYA

Baby Niza Logo

Baby Niza Price(BABYA)

Baby Niza (BABYA) Live Price Chart

$0.00000000000000000000000354
$0.00000000000000000000000354$0.00000000000000000000000354
-29.20%1D
USD

BABYA Live Price Data & Information

Baby Niza (BABYA) is currently trading at 0.00000000000000000000000354 USD with a market cap of -- USD. BABYA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Baby Niza Key Market Performance:

$ 9.99K USD
24-hour trading volume
-29.20%
Baby Niza 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BABYA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BABYA price information.

BABYA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Baby Niza for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00000000000000000000000146-29.20%
30 Days$ -0.00000000000000014599999646-100.00%
60 Days$ -0.00000000229999999999999646-100.00%
90 Days$ -0.00035409999999999999999646-100.00%
Baby Niza Price Change Today

Today, BABYA recorded a change of $ -0.00000000000000000000000146 (-29.20%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Baby Niza 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00000000000000014599999646 (-100.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Baby Niza 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BABYA saw a change of $ -0.00000000229999999999999646 (-100.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Baby Niza 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00035409999999999999999646 (-100.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BABYA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Baby Niza: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.000000000000000000000003201
$ 0.000000000000000000000003201$ 0.000000000000000000000003201

$ 0.000000000000000000000009493
$ 0.000000000000000000000009493$ 0.000000000000000000000009493

$ 6.3
$ 6.3$ 6.3

+10.07%

-29.20%

-94.10%

BABYA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 9.99K
$ 9.99K$ 9.99K

--
----

What is Baby Niza (BABYA)

Baby Niza is a meme coin on the BNB Chain, designed to bring fun, excitement, and community-driven growth to the world of cryptocurrencies. Inspired by the playful and viral nature of meme culture, Baby Niza is more than just a token—it’s a movement. We aim to create a strong and engaged community while capitalizing on the popularity of meme coins to provide unique opportunities for holders.

Baby Niza is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Baby Niza investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BABYA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Baby Niza on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Baby Niza buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Baby Niza Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Baby Niza, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BABYA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Baby Niza price prediction page.

Baby Niza Price History

Tracing BABYA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BABYA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Baby Niza price history page.

Baby Niza (BABYA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Baby Niza (BABYA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BABYA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Baby Niza (BABYA)

Looking for how to buy Baby Niza? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Baby Niza on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Baby Niza Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Baby Niza, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Baby Niza Website
Block Explorer

