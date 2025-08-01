More About BABYDOGE

BABYDOGE Price Info

BABYDOGE Official Website

BABYDOGE Tokenomics

BABYDOGE Price Forecast

BABYDOGE History

BABYDOGE Buying Guide

BABYDOGE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BABYDOGE Spot

BABYDOGE USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

BabyDogeCoin Logo

BabyDogeCoin Price(BABYDOGE)

BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Live Price Chart

$0.0000000013315
$0.0000000013315$0.0000000013315
-2.52%1D
USD

BABYDOGE Live Price Data & Information

BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) is currently trading at 0.0000000013315 USD with a market cap of 223.38M USD. BABYDOGE to USD price is updated in real-time.

BabyDogeCoin Key Market Performance:

$ 412.71K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.52%
BabyDogeCoin 24-hour price change
167,763.09T USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BABYDOGE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BABYDOGE price information.

BABYDOGE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of BabyDogeCoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000000000034421-2.52%
30 Days$ +0.0000000002267+20.51%
60 Days$ -0.0000000000916-6.44%
90 Days$ -0.0000000000052-0.39%
BabyDogeCoin Price Change Today

Today, BABYDOGE recorded a change of $ -0.000000000034421 (-2.52%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BabyDogeCoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000000002267 (+20.51%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BabyDogeCoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BABYDOGE saw a change of $ -0.0000000000916 (-6.44%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BabyDogeCoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000000000052 (-0.39%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BABYDOGE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of BabyDogeCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0000000013263
$ 0.0000000013263$ 0.0000000013263

$ 0.00000000143
$ 0.00000000143$ 0.00000000143

$ 0.000000006799
$ 0.000000006799$ 0.000000006799

-0.78%

-2.52%

-1.83%

BABYDOGE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 223.38M
$ 223.38M$ 223.38M

$ 412.71K
$ 412.71K$ 412.71K

167,763.09T
167,763.09T 167,763.09T

What is BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)

Baby Doge Coin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Meme online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflections that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to your wallet each transaction. Simply Love, pet, and hold as 5% from each transaction is automatically redistributed to baby doge holders.

BabyDogeCoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BabyDogeCoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BABYDOGE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about BabyDogeCoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BabyDogeCoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BabyDogeCoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BabyDogeCoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BABYDOGE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BabyDogeCoin price prediction page.

BabyDogeCoin Price History

Tracing BABYDOGE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BABYDOGE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BabyDogeCoin price history page.

BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BABYDOGE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)

Looking for how to buy BabyDogeCoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BabyDogeCoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BABYDOGE to Local Currencies

1 BABYDOGE to VND
0.0000350384225
1 BABYDOGE to AUD
A$0.000000002063825
1 BABYDOGE to GBP
0.000000000998625
1 BABYDOGE to EUR
0.000000001158405
1 BABYDOGE to USD
$0.0000000013315
1 BABYDOGE to MYR
RM0.00000000567219
1 BABYDOGE to TRY
0.000000054152105
1 BABYDOGE to JPY
¥0.000000199725
1 BABYDOGE to ARS
ARS$0.00000182647181
1 BABYDOGE to RUB
0.000000107971335
1 BABYDOGE to INR
0.00000011647962
1 BABYDOGE to IDR
Rp0.00002182786536
1 BABYDOGE to KRW
0.000001854446625
1 BABYDOGE to PHP
0.00000007744004
1 BABYDOGE to EGP
￡E.0.000000064670955
1 BABYDOGE to BRL
R$0.0000000074564
1 BABYDOGE to CAD
C$0.00000000183747
1 BABYDOGE to BDT
0.00000016268267
1 BABYDOGE to NGN
0.000002039045785
1 BABYDOGE to UAH
0.000000055510235
1 BABYDOGE to VES
Bs0.0000001637745
1 BABYDOGE to CLP
$0.000001291555
1 BABYDOGE to PKR
Rs0.00000037750688
1 BABYDOGE to KZT
0.000000724029755
1 BABYDOGE to THB
฿0.00000004359331
1 BABYDOGE to TWD
NT$0.000000039825165
1 BABYDOGE to AED
د.إ0.000000004886605
1 BABYDOGE to CHF
Fr0.000000001078515
1 BABYDOGE to HKD
HK$0.00000001043896
1 BABYDOGE to MAD
.د.م0.00000001214328
1 BABYDOGE to MXN
$0.00000002511209
1 BABYDOGE to PLN
0.00000000497981
1 BABYDOGE to RON
лв0.00000000591186
1 BABYDOGE to SEK
kr0.00000001302207
1 BABYDOGE to BGN
лв0.000000002276865
1 BABYDOGE to HUF
Ft0.00000046637119
1 BABYDOGE to CZK
0.00000002865388
1 BABYDOGE to KWD
د.ك0.000000000407439
1 BABYDOGE to ILS
0.000000004513785

BabyDogeCoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BabyDogeCoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official BabyDogeCoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BabyDogeCoin

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

BABYDOGE
BABYDOGE
USD
USD

1 BABYDOGE = 0.0000000013315 USD

Trade

BABYDOGEUSDT
$0.0000000013315
$0.0000000013315$0.0000000013315
-0.62%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee