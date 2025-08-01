More About BABYSHARK

Baby Shark Meme Logo

Baby Shark Meme Price(BABYSHARK)

Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK) Live Price Chart

$0.001165
$0.001165$0.001165
-0.93%1D
USD

BABYSHARK Live Price Data & Information

Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK) is currently trading at 0.001165 USD with a market cap of 989.49K USD. BABYSHARK to USD price is updated in real-time.

Baby Shark Meme Key Market Performance:

$ 56.61K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.93%
Baby Shark Meme 24-hour price change
849.35M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BABYSHARK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market.

BABYSHARK Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Baby Shark Meme for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00001094-0.92%
30 Days$ -0.000013-1.11%
60 Days$ -0.000472-28.84%
90 Days$ -0.000989-45.92%
Baby Shark Meme Price Change Today

Today, BABYSHARK recorded a change of $ -0.00001094 (-0.92%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Baby Shark Meme 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000013 (-1.11%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Baby Shark Meme 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BABYSHARK saw a change of $ -0.000472 (-28.84%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Baby Shark Meme 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000989 (-45.92%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BABYSHARK Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Baby Shark Meme: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.001132
$ 0.001132$ 0.001132

$ 0.001376
$ 0.001376$ 0.001376

$ 0.285
$ 0.285$ 0.285

+1.92%

-0.92%

+3.83%

BABYSHARK Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 989.49K
$ 989.49K$ 989.49K

$ 56.61K
$ 56.61K$ 56.61K

849.35M
849.35M 849.35M

What is Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK)

Baby Shark Crypto is a Web3 meme coin that brings the iconic Baby Shark character into the blockchain world. With NFTs, games, and tokenomics, it engages over 1 billion fans in a fun, decentralized community, combining entertainment and crypto to create a unique digital experience.

Baby Shark Meme is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Baby Shark Meme investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BABYSHARK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Baby Shark Meme on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Baby Shark Meme buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Baby Shark Meme Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Baby Shark Meme, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BABYSHARK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Baby Shark Meme price prediction page.

Baby Shark Meme Price History

Tracing BABYSHARK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BABYSHARK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Baby Shark Meme price history page.

Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BABYSHARK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK)

Looking for how to buy Baby Shark Meme? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Baby Shark Meme on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

BABYSHARK to Local Currencies

1 BABYSHARK to VND
30.656975
1 BABYSHARK to AUD
A$0.00180575
1 BABYSHARK to GBP
0.00087375
1 BABYSHARK to EUR
0.00101355
1 BABYSHARK to USD
$0.001165
1 BABYSHARK to MYR
RM0.0049629
1 BABYSHARK to TRY
0.04738055
1 BABYSHARK to JPY
¥0.17475
1 BABYSHARK to ARS
ARS$1.5980771
1 BABYSHARK to RUB
0.09446985
1 BABYSHARK to INR
0.1019142
1 BABYSHARK to IDR
Rp19.0983576
1 BABYSHARK to KRW
1.62255375
1 BABYSHARK to PHP
0.0677564
1 BABYSHARK to EGP
￡E.0.05658405
1 BABYSHARK to BRL
R$0.006524
1 BABYSHARK to CAD
C$0.0016077
1 BABYSHARK to BDT
0.1423397
1 BABYSHARK to NGN
1.78406935
1 BABYSHARK to UAH
0.04856885
1 BABYSHARK to VES
Bs0.143295
1 BABYSHARK to CLP
$1.13005
1 BABYSHARK to PKR
Rs0.3303008
1 BABYSHARK to KZT
0.63349205
1 BABYSHARK to THB
฿0.0381421
1 BABYSHARK to TWD
NT$0.03484515
1 BABYSHARK to AED
د.إ0.00427555
1 BABYSHARK to CHF
Fr0.00094365
1 BABYSHARK to HKD
HK$0.0091336
1 BABYSHARK to MAD
.د.م0.0106248
1 BABYSHARK to MXN
$0.0219719
1 BABYSHARK to PLN
0.0043571
1 BABYSHARK to RON
лв0.0051726
1 BABYSHARK to SEK
kr0.0113937
1 BABYSHARK to BGN
лв0.00199215
1 BABYSHARK to HUF
Ft0.4080529
1 BABYSHARK to CZK
0.0250708
1 BABYSHARK to KWD
د.ك0.00035649
1 BABYSHARK to ILS
0.00394935

Baby Shark Meme Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Baby Shark Meme, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Baby Shark Meme Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Baby Shark Meme

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

BABYSHARK
BABYSHARK
USD
USD

1 BABYSHARK = 0.001165 USD

Trade

BABYSHARKUSDT
$0.001165
$0.001165$0.001165
-4.90%

