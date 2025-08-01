More About BAC

CDARI Price(BAC)

CDARI (BAC) Live Price Chart

BAC Live Price Data & Information

CDARI (BAC) is currently trading at 7.0193 USD with a market cap of -- USD. BAC to USD price is updated in real-time.

CDARI Key Market Performance:

$ 166.37K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.14%
CDARI 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BAC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

BAC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of CDARI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.009844-0.13%
30 Days$ -2.0822-22.88%
60 Days$ +0.6872+10.85%
90 Days$ -8.7625-55.53%
CDARI Price Change Today

Today, BAC recorded a change of $ -0.009844 (-0.13%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CDARI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -2.0822 (-22.88%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CDARI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BAC saw a change of $ +0.6872 (+10.85%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CDARI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -8.7625 (-55.53%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BAC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of CDARI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

BAC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 166.37K
$ 166.37K$ 166.37K

--
----

What is CDARI (BAC)

Cdari is a Web3 on-chain marketplace that integrates shopping, entertainment, and rewards, introducing a new economic model that revolutionizes how online shoppers and brands interact and transact. Tokenized Shopping, On-Chain Transactions, Product Verification, DeFi in E-commerce, Data Ownership and Monetization, Web3-Native Ads, AI-Powered Market Analytics.

CDARI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CDARI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BAC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

CDARI Price History

Tracing BAC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BAC's potential future trajectory.

CDARI (BAC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CDARI (BAC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BAC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy CDARI (BAC)

CDARI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CDARI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official CDARI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CDARI

