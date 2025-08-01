More About BAD

Bad Idea AI Logo

Bad Idea AI Price(BAD)

Bad Idea AI (BAD) Live Price Chart

$0.00000000906
$0.00000000906$0.00000000906
-1.84%1D
USD

BAD Live Price Data & Information

Bad Idea AI (BAD) is currently trading at 0.00000000906 USD with a market cap of 5.61M USD. BAD to USD price is updated in real-time.

Bad Idea AI Key Market Performance:

$ 90.98K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.84%
Bad Idea AI 24-hour price change
618.73T USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BAD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BAD price information.

BAD Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Bad Idea AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000000001698-1.83%
30 Days$ -0.00000000016-1.74%
60 Days$ -0.00000000148-14.05%
90 Days$ -0.00000000298-24.76%
Bad Idea AI Price Change Today

Today, BAD recorded a change of $ -0.0000000001698 (-1.83%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Bad Idea AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00000000016 (-1.74%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Bad Idea AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BAD saw a change of $ -0.00000000148 (-14.05%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Bad Idea AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00000000298 (-24.76%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BAD Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Bad Idea AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00000000864
$ 0.00000000864$ 0.00000000864

$ 0.00000000932
$ 0.00000000932$ 0.00000000932

$ 0.00000009894
$ 0.00000009894$ 0.00000009894

-0.88%

-1.83%

-8.58%

BAD Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 5.61M
$ 5.61M$ 5.61M

$ 90.98K
$ 90.98K$ 90.98K

618.73T
618.73T 618.73T

What is Bad Idea AI (BAD)

$BAD is a decentralized experiment combining Blockchain, AI, and DAOs. Aiming to ensure AI works for humanity, it's a risky yet innovative approach. Created for education, entertainment, and experimentation, it represents a unique response to AI's growing influence.

Bad Idea AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Bad Idea AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BAD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Bad Idea AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bad Idea AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bad Idea AI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bad Idea AI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BAD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bad Idea AI price prediction page.

Bad Idea AI Price History

Tracing BAD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BAD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bad Idea AI price history page.

Bad Idea AI (BAD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bad Idea AI (BAD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BAD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Bad Idea AI (BAD)

Looking for how to buy Bad Idea AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Bad Idea AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BAD to Local Currencies

1 BAD to VND
0.0002384139
1 BAD to AUD
A$0.000000014043
1 BAD to GBP
0.000000006795
1 BAD to EUR
0.0000000078822
1 BAD to USD
$0.00000000906
1 BAD to MYR
RM0.0000000385956
1 BAD to TRY
0.0000003677454
1 BAD to JPY
¥0.000001359
1 BAD to ARS
ARS$0.0000124279644
1 BAD to RUB
0.0000007346754
1 BAD to INR
0.0000007926594
1 BAD to IDR
Rp0.0001485245664
1 BAD to KRW
0.000012635982
1 BAD to PHP
0.0000005271108
1 BAD to EGP
￡E.0.0000004399536
1 BAD to BRL
R$0.0000000506454
1 BAD to CAD
C$0.0000000125028
1 BAD to BDT
0.0000011069508
1 BAD to NGN
0.0000138743934
1 BAD to UAH
0.0000003777114
1 BAD to VES
Bs0.00000111438
1 BAD to CLP
$0.00000879726
1 BAD to PKR
Rs0.0000025665168
1 BAD to KZT
0.0000049265562
1 BAD to THB
฿0.0000002968962
1 BAD to TWD
NT$0.0000002710752
1 BAD to AED
د.إ0.0000000332502
1 BAD to CHF
Fr0.0000000073386
1 BAD to HKD
HK$0.000000071121
1 BAD to MAD
.د.م0.000000082446
1 BAD to MXN
$0.0000001705998
1 BAD to PLN
0.0000000338844
1 BAD to RON
лв0.0000000402264
1 BAD to SEK
kr0.0000000884256
1 BAD to BGN
лв0.0000000154926
1 BAD to HUF
Ft0.0000031710906
1 BAD to CZK
0.00000019479
1 BAD to KWD
د.ك0.00000000277236
1 BAD to ILS
0.0000000307134

Bad Idea AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bad Idea AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Bad Idea AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bad Idea AI

Disclaimer

