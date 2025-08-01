More About BADGER

BadgerDAO

BadgerDAO Price(BADGER)

BadgerDAO (BADGER) Live Price Chart

-2.30%1D
USD

BADGER Live Price Data & Information

BadgerDAO (BADGER) is currently trading at 1.0202 USD with a market cap of 20.46M USD. BADGER to USD price is updated in real-time.

BadgerDAO Key Market Performance:

$ 56.23K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.30%
BadgerDAO 24-hour price change
20.06M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BADGER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BADGER price information.

BADGER Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of BadgerDAO for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.024017-2.30%
30 Days$ +0.0772+8.18%
60 Days$ -0.0639-5.90%
90 Days$ -0.1081-9.59%
BadgerDAO Price Change Today

Today, BADGER recorded a change of $ -0.024017 (-2.30%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BadgerDAO 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0772 (+8.18%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BadgerDAO 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BADGER saw a change of $ -0.0639 (-5.90%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BadgerDAO 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1081 (-9.59%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BADGER Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of BadgerDAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-0.91%

-2.30%

-7.38%

BADGER Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 20.46M
$ 20.46M$ 20.46M

What is BadgerDAO (BADGER)

Badger DAO is meant to be a community where all the best builders in the space can come together and build products to help accelerate BTC in DeFi.

BadgerDAO is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BadgerDAO investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BADGER staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about BadgerDAO on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BadgerDAO buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BadgerDAO Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BadgerDAO, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BADGER? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BadgerDAO price prediction page.

BadgerDAO Price History

Tracing BADGER's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BADGER's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BadgerDAO price history page.

BadgerDAO (BADGER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BadgerDAO (BADGER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BADGER token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy BadgerDAO (BADGER)

Looking for how to buy BadgerDAO? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BadgerDAO on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BADGER to Local Currencies

1 BADGER to VND
26,846.563
1 BADGER to AUD
A$1.58131
1 BADGER to GBP
0.76515
1 BADGER to EUR
0.887574
1 BADGER to USD
$1.0202
1 BADGER to MYR
RM4.346052
1 BADGER to TRY
41.491534
1 BADGER to JPY
¥153.03
1 BADGER to ARS
ARS$1,399.449148
1 BADGER to RUB
82.728018
1 BADGER to INR
89.247096
1 BADGER to IDR
Rp16,724.587488
1 BADGER to KRW
1,420.88355
1 BADGER to PHP
59.334832
1 BADGER to EGP
￡E.49.551114
1 BADGER to BRL
R$5.71312
1 BADGER to CAD
C$1.407876
1 BADGER to BDT
124.648036
1 BADGER to NGN
1,562.324078
1 BADGER to UAH
42.532138
1 BADGER to VES
Bs125.4846
1 BADGER to CLP
$989.594
1 BADGER to PKR
Rs289.247104
1 BADGER to KZT
554.754154
1 BADGER to THB
฿33.401348
1 BADGER to TWD
NT$30.514182
1 BADGER to AED
د.إ3.744134
1 BADGER to CHF
Fr0.826362
1 BADGER to HKD
HK$7.998368
1 BADGER to MAD
.د.م9.304224
1 BADGER to MXN
$19.240972
1 BADGER to PLN
3.815548
1 BADGER to RON
лв4.529688
1 BADGER to SEK
kr9.977556
1 BADGER to BGN
лв1.744542
1 BADGER to HUF
Ft357.335252
1 BADGER to CZK
21.954704
1 BADGER to KWD
د.ك0.3121812
1 BADGER to ILS
3.458478

BadgerDAO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BadgerDAO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official BadgerDAO Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BadgerDAO

Disclaimer

$1.0202
$1.0202
