The post SEC, CFTC Staff Return After Shutdown, Potentially Easing Crypto ETF Review Backlog appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.

SEC and CFTC staff are returning to work after a 43-day US government shutdown ended with President Donald Trump's signing of a funding bill on Wednesday. This resumption will allow the agencies to address backlogged crypto-related applications and regulatory tasks, restoring full oversight in the cryptocurrency sector. Shutdown Impact: Both agencies operated with reduced staff, limiting ETF reviews and enforcement activities. Return Timeline: Employees are scheduled to resume on Thursday, the next regular workday following the funding legislation. Backlog Concerns: Over 40 applications, including crypto ETFs and IPOs, await processing, potentially delaying market innovations. SEC and CFTC staff return after 43-day shutdown: Explore impacts on crypto regulation and what it means for ETF approvals. Stay informed on key developments. (148 characters) What Does the Return of SEC and CFTC Staff Mean for Crypto Regulation? The return of SEC and CFTC staff after the US government shutdown marks a critical step in restoring full regulatory operations for the cryptocurrency industry. Following President Donald Trump's signing of a funding bill late Wednesday, employees at both the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)…

