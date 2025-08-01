More About BAKE

Bakery Logo

Bakery Price(BAKE)

Bakery (BAKE) Live Price Chart

$0.08749
$0.08749
-0.42%1D
USD

BAKE Live Price Data & Information

Bakery (BAKE) is currently trading at 0.08749 USD with a market cap of 25.35M USD. BAKE to USD price is updated in real-time.

Bakery Key Market Performance:

$ 585.30K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.42%
Bakery 24-hour price change
289.77M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BAKE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BAKE price information.

BAKE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Bakery for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000369-0.42%
30 Days$ -0.01044-10.67%
60 Days$ -0.02331-21.04%
90 Days$ -0.04261-32.76%
Bakery Price Change Today

Today, BAKE recorded a change of $ -0.000369 (-0.42%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Bakery 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.01044 (-10.67%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Bakery 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BAKE saw a change of $ -0.02331 (-21.04%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Bakery 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.04261 (-32.76%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BAKE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Bakery: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.08657
$ 0.08657

$ 0.09157
$ 0.09157

$ 8.5
$ 8.5

-0.69%

-0.42%

-5.14%

BAKE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 25.35M
$ 25.35M

$ 585.30K
$ 585.30K

289.77M
289.77M

What is Bakery (BAKE)

Bakeryswap is the next iteration of the current Uniswap. It's like Uniswap, but faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also receive Bake Token rewards from which they can receive a portion of the Bakeryswap transaction fees and can be used to vote as part of Bakeryswap governance.

Bakery is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Bakery investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BAKE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Bakery on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bakery buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bakery Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bakery, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BAKE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bakery price prediction page.

Bakery Price History

Tracing BAKE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BAKE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bakery price history page.

Bakery (BAKE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bakery (BAKE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BAKE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Bakery (BAKE)

Looking for how to buy Bakery? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Bakery on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BAKE to Local Currencies

1 BAKE to VND
2,302.29935
1 BAKE to AUD
A$0.1356095
1 BAKE to GBP
0.0656175
1 BAKE to EUR
0.0761163
1 BAKE to USD
$0.08749
1 BAKE to MYR
RM0.3727074
1 BAKE to TRY
3.5512191
1 BAKE to JPY
¥13.1235
1 BAKE to ARS
ARS$120.0135326
1 BAKE to RUB
7.0945641
1 BAKE to INR
7.6545001
1 BAKE to IDR
Rp1,434.2620656
1 BAKE to KRW
122.022303
1 BAKE to PHP
5.0901682
1 BAKE to EGP
￡E.4.2485144
1 BAKE to BRL
R$0.4890691
1 BAKE to CAD
C$0.1207362
1 BAKE to BDT
10.6895282
1 BAKE to NGN
133.9813111
1 BAKE to UAH
3.6474581
1 BAKE to VES
Bs10.76127
1 BAKE to CLP
$84.95279
1 BAKE to PKR
Rs24.7841672
1 BAKE to KZT
47.5744373
1 BAKE to THB
฿2.8670473
1 BAKE to TWD
NT$2.6177008
1 BAKE to AED
د.إ0.3210883
1 BAKE to CHF
Fr0.0708669
1 BAKE to HKD
HK$0.6867965
1 BAKE to MAD
.د.م0.796159
1 BAKE to MXN
$1.6474367
1 BAKE to PLN
0.3272126
1 BAKE to RON
лв0.3884556
1 BAKE to SEK
kr0.8539024
1 BAKE to BGN
лв0.1496079
1 BAKE to HUF
Ft30.6223749
1 BAKE to CZK
1.881035
1 BAKE to KWD
د.ك0.02677194
1 BAKE to ILS
0.2965911

Bakery Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bakery, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Bakery Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bakery

$0.08749
