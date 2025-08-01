What is Bakery (BAKE)

Bakeryswap is the next iteration of the current Uniswap. It's like Uniswap, but faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also receive Bake Token rewards from which they can receive a portion of the Bakeryswap transaction fees and can be used to vote as part of Bakeryswap governance.

Bakery is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Bakery investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check BAKE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Bakery on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bakery buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bakery Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bakery, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BAKE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bakery price prediction page.

Bakery Price History

Tracing BAKE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BAKE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bakery price history page.

Bakery (BAKE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bakery (BAKE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BAKE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Bakery (BAKE)

Looking for how to buy Bakery? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Bakery on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BAKE to Local Currencies

1 BAKE to VND ₫ 2,302.29935 1 BAKE to AUD A$ 0.1356095 1 BAKE to GBP ￡ 0.0656175 1 BAKE to EUR € 0.0761163 1 BAKE to USD $ 0.08749 1 BAKE to MYR RM 0.3727074 1 BAKE to TRY ₺ 3.5512191 1 BAKE to JPY ¥ 13.1235 1 BAKE to ARS ARS$ 120.0135326 1 BAKE to RUB ₽ 7.0945641 1 BAKE to INR ₹ 7.6545001 1 BAKE to IDR Rp 1,434.2620656 1 BAKE to KRW ₩ 122.022303 1 BAKE to PHP ₱ 5.0901682 1 BAKE to EGP ￡E. 4.2485144 1 BAKE to BRL R$ 0.4890691 1 BAKE to CAD C$ 0.1207362 1 BAKE to BDT ৳ 10.6895282 1 BAKE to NGN ₦ 133.9813111 1 BAKE to UAH ₴ 3.6474581 1 BAKE to VES Bs 10.76127 1 BAKE to CLP $ 84.95279 1 BAKE to PKR Rs 24.7841672 1 BAKE to KZT ₸ 47.5744373 1 BAKE to THB ฿ 2.8670473 1 BAKE to TWD NT$ 2.6177008 1 BAKE to AED د.إ 0.3210883 1 BAKE to CHF Fr 0.0708669 1 BAKE to HKD HK$ 0.6867965 1 BAKE to MAD .د.م 0.796159 1 BAKE to MXN $ 1.6474367 1 BAKE to PLN zł 0.3272126 1 BAKE to RON лв 0.3884556 1 BAKE to SEK kr 0.8539024 1 BAKE to BGN лв 0.1496079 1 BAKE to HUF Ft 30.6223749 1 BAKE to CZK Kč 1.881035 1 BAKE to KWD د.ك 0.02677194 1 BAKE to ILS ₪ 0.2965911

Bakery Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bakery, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bakery What is the price of Bakery (BAKE) today? The live price of Bakery (BAKE) is 0.08749 USD . What is the market cap of Bakery (BAKE)? The current market cap of Bakery is $ 25.35M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BAKE by its real-time market price of 0.08749 USD . What is the circulating supply of Bakery (BAKE)? The current circulating supply of Bakery (BAKE) is 289.77M USD . What was the highest price of Bakery (BAKE)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Bakery (BAKE) is 8.5 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Bakery (BAKE)? The 24-hour trading volume of Bakery (BAKE) is $ 585.30K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!