Bakery (BAKE) Information Bakeryswap is the next iteration of the current Uniswap. It's like Uniswap, but faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also receive Bake Token rewards from which they can receive a portion of the Bakeryswap transaction fees and can be used to vote as part of Bakeryswap governance. Official Website: https://www.bakeryswap.org/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xE02dF9e3e622DeBdD69fb838bB799E3F168902c5 Buy BAKE Now!

Bakery (BAKE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bakery (BAKE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 24.33M $ 24.33M $ 24.33M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 289.77M $ 289.77M $ 289.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 8.5 $ 8.5 $ 8.5 All-Time Low: $ 0.00756707 $ 0.00756707 $ 0.00756707 Current Price: $ 0.08396 $ 0.08396 $ 0.08396 Learn more about Bakery (BAKE) price

Bakery (BAKE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bakery (BAKE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BAKE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BAKE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BAKE's tokenomics, explore BAKE token's live price!

