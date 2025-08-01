More About BAL

balancer Logo

balancer Price(BAL)

balancer (BAL) Live Price Chart

$1.316
$1.316$1.316
-2.37%1D
USD

BAL Live Price Data & Information

balancer (BAL) is currently trading at 1.316 USD with a market cap of 87.67M USD. BAL to USD price is updated in real-time.

balancer Key Market Performance:

$ 167.51K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.37%
balancer 24-hour price change
66.62M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BAL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

BAL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of balancer for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.031946-2.37%
30 Days$ +0.3498+36.20%
60 Days$ +0.2633+25.01%
90 Days$ +0.1425+12.14%
balancer Price Change Today

Today, BAL recorded a change of $ -0.031946 (-2.37%), reflecting its latest market activity.

balancer 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.3498 (+36.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.

balancer 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BAL saw a change of $ +0.2633 (+25.01%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

balancer 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.1425 (+12.14%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BAL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of balancer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.2748
$ 1.2748$ 1.2748

$ 1.4737
$ 1.4737$ 1.4737

$ 74.82807
$ 74.82807$ 74.82807

-0.38%

-2.37%

-1.78%

BAL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 87.67M
$ 87.67M$ 87.67M

$ 167.51K
$ 167.51K$ 167.51K

66.62M
66.62M 66.62M

What is balancer (BAL)

Balancer is a non-custodial portfolio manager, liquidity provider, and price sensor. For more information of the project, please visit its official website above.

balancer is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BAL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about balancer on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your balancer buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

balancer Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as balancer, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BAL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our balancer price prediction page.

balancer Price History

Tracing BAL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BAL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our balancer price history page.

balancer (BAL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of balancer (BAL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BAL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy balancer (BAL)

Looking for how to buy balancer? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase balancer on MEXC.

BAL to Local Currencies

1 BAL to VND
34,630.54
1 BAL to AUD
A$2.0398
1 BAL to GBP
0.987
1 BAL to EUR
1.14492
1 BAL to USD
$1.316
1 BAL to MYR
RM5.60616
1 BAL to TRY
53.41644
1 BAL to JPY
¥197.4
1 BAL to ARS
ARS$1,805.20984
1 BAL to RUB
106.71444
1 BAL to INR
115.13684
1 BAL to IDR
Rp21,573.76704
1 BAL to KRW
1,835.4252
1 BAL to PHP
76.56488
1 BAL to EGP
￡E.63.90496
1 BAL to BRL
R$7.35644
1 BAL to CAD
C$1.81608
1 BAL to BDT
160.78888
1 BAL to NGN
2,015.30924
1 BAL to UAH
54.86404
1 BAL to VES
Bs161.868
1 BAL to CLP
$1,277.836
1 BAL to PKR
Rs372.79648
1 BAL to KZT
715.60132
1 BAL to THB
฿43.12532
1 BAL to TWD
NT$39.37472
1 BAL to AED
د.إ4.82972
1 BAL to CHF
Fr1.06596
1 BAL to HKD
HK$10.3306
1 BAL to MAD
.د.م11.9756
1 BAL to MXN
$24.78028
1 BAL to PLN
4.92184
1 BAL to RON
лв5.84304
1 BAL to SEK
kr12.84416
1 BAL to BGN
лв2.25036
1 BAL to HUF
Ft460.61316
1 BAL to CZK
28.294
1 BAL to KWD
د.ك0.402696
1 BAL to ILS
4.46124

For a more in-depth understanding of balancer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official balancer Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About balancer

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

