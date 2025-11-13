The post Urgent Activation Safeguards Against Beets Exploit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of decentralized finance (DeFi) can be unpredictable, but proactive measures can make all the difference. Recently, Sonic (S) took a decisive step, activating a critical Sonic security mechanism after detecting early signs of a potential exploit involving Beets, a project within its ecosystem. This move highlights a commitment to safeguarding user assets and maintaining network integrity. What Prompted the Sonic Security Mechanism Activation? Sonic’s swift action came after identifying suspicious activity linked to Beets. Beets, for those unfamiliar, is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) and a hub for liquid staking tokens. It also shares a partnership with Balancer (BAL), a platform that unfortunately experienced a hacking incident not long ago. The detection of these potential vulnerabilities prompted Sonic to act quickly. Early Warning: Sonic’s systems flagged unusual patterns, indicating a possible threat. Preemptive Strike: Instead of waiting, Sonic deployed a security feature originally slated for a later network upgrade. Ecosystem Protection: The goal was to shield not just Sonic, but also its integrated projects like Beets, from potential harm. This situation underscores the interconnected nature of DeFi. A vulnerability in one area can quickly ripple through others, making robust security protocols absolutely essential. The immediate activation of the Sonic security mechanism demonstrates a strong commitment to preventing potential financial losses and maintaining trust within the community. Why is Proactive Security Crucial in DeFi? In the fast-paced and often targeted DeFi landscape, waiting for an exploit to materialize can be devastating. Projects often face sophisticated attacks designed to siphon funds or disrupt operations. Sonic’s decision to activate its Sonic security mechanism proactively offers several key benefits: Minimizing Damage: By acting before an exploit fully develops, the potential financial and reputational damage can be significantly reduced, or even entirely avoided. Building Trust: Users are more likely to engage with platforms…

PANews reported on November 3 that Venus Protocol posted on the X platform: "Reports today indicate that Balancer has been hacked. As a precaution, Venus Protocol has set the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio on the BAL market on Ethereum to 0, suspending all new lending and borrowing using BAL as collateral until the system is confirmed to be stable. The liquidation threshold remains at 59%, so existing positions are unaffected. Users should still closely monitor their positions and health, and consider repaying loans or adding collateral to ensure security."

The post Balancer Hack Drains Over $110M from DeFi Pools, Here’s What Happened appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Balancer ($BAL) suffered a massive exploit draining over $110 million from its liquidity pools. The attack, initially estimated at $70–88 million, was later confirmed to be far more severe. Balancer’s official account acknowledged the exploit hours after reports surfaced, confirming that their v2 pools were affected and that internal teams were investigating with “high priority.” The announcement came only after widespread panic and a sharp selloff in both DeFi tokens and Bitcoin, which fell below $108,000. Balancer Hack: What Happened According to early data from CoinDesk, the exploit targeted multiple liquidity pools — including WETH, osETH, and wstETH — draining an estimated $70M to $88M within hours. Shortly after, on-chain analysts such as Lookonchain reported that the stolen amount had surged past $116 million, suggesting the attacker continued siphoning funds even as Balancer began mitigation efforts. The project has not disclosed the precise vulnerability yet but stated: “We’re aware of a potential exploit impacting Balancer v2 pools. Our engineering and security teams are investigating with high priority.” Market Reaction: DeFi Fear and Bitcoin Selloff The exploit’s impact was immediate. The Balancer ($BAL) token dropped over 10% intraday, trading near $0.90 — a steep fall from its previous close around $0.98. The broader crypto market also felt the shockwave. Reports indicate that traders rushed to de-risk their DeFi exposure, leading to additional sell pressure on $Ethereum, $Solana, and $BNB. At the same time, Bitcoin ($BTC) defended the $107K support level amid heavy volatility. Analysts noted that Bitcoin’s resilience might be linked to traders exiting altcoins and rotating into BTC as a temporary safe haven. BAL Token Price Analysis According to the attached chart, BAL/USD shows a sharp downward candle pattern consistent with panic selling. Current BAL Price: $0.90 24h Change: -10.6% Previous Close: $0.9838 Support Zone: $0.88 – $0.90 Resistance Zone:…

