France has lifted the travel ban on Telegram founder Pavel Durov

The post France has lifted the travel ban on Telegram founder Pavel Durov appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The French government has finally allowed Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov, to travel freely. However, it insists that the investigation into the Russia-born developer’s messaging platform continues. There is growing pressure on tech executives to take responsibility for online crime that takes place on their platforms, especially across the EU, where the Digital Services Act (DSA) regime has been enacted. France lifts travel ban on Pavel Durov France has lifted the travel ban placed on Telegram founder Pavel Durov, allowing him to move freely while a criminal investigation into his messaging platform continues. Durov was first arrested in Paris in 2024 when he was 41 years old as part of a formal investigation for alleged involvement in criminal activities on Telegram. French investigators accuse the company of being used for illegal trading, child sexual abuse material, and other illicit exchanges, and of failing to cooperate with law enforcement requests. According to Le Monde, Durov was initially denied leave from France and was placed under strict reporting conditions that required him to check in regularly with the police in Nice. In July 2025, the court allowed him to visit the United Arab Emirates, where Telegram is based, for up to two weeks at a time. This week, French judicial authorities decided to remove the travel ban fully. A source close to the investigation told Agence France-Presse that Durov had “fully respected” his judicial obligations, which led to the relaxation of restrictions. He is now free to reside in the UAE and travel without prior permission while the investigation continues. Durov was held for alleged crimes on Telegram French authorities began the investigation after finding that Telegram was widely used by organized criminal groups. Its end-to-end encryption and limited data sharing made it difficult for investigators to track crimes like drug trafficking, money…